Napuru is the cure for everything.





Ever feeling stressed, alone, or do you have anxiety? Napuru sound collection is the answer to all your stressful life problems.

With over 20 free therapy sounds on the IOS app, you have a choice to choose from ocean waves, raindrops, and even sage sounds. This app is perfect for finals week considering most students are over whelmed with their classes. This can be a nice relaxing way to study.

If you buy the pro package on IOS you can get 10 extra sounds that are collections of a theme. Included is the spa collection, yoga collection, brain wave binaural collection, and so much more. The brain wave binaural collection is quite popular. This tool to faster brain waves is perfect to use when studying. It helps you focus on the task at hand and eliminate all outside distractions.

This is a great new technique to tryout. Stress and anxiety are one of the major challenges college students face in their daily lives. Adding on to that is major responsibilities they face outside of the classroom whether its work, rising a family, or even being part of a social group.

Another thing Narupu offers is relaxing sounds to do yoga. Yoga has always been helpful for people who feel tense and overwhelmed as well. If you ever wake up early in the morning, try using the yoga collection in this app to start your morning off. It wakes you up and allows you to clear your mind. With this it gives you a more positive outlook on your day. If you end up having a bad day, just use the guided relaxation collection to have an hour of silence and think of anything that makes you happy. For me the thing that makes me happy is pretending to be on a private island away for everything that makes me feel overwhelmed.

Using this as a daily routine will show even greater results. It allows you to find inner peace instead of “shutting down” and not being able to complete your daily life task. This allows you to learn how to self meditate as oppose to turning to medication for help. This is an all-natural route to take where you learn how to self heal and control your approach to life issues you face. As long as you take the steps to also eliminate outside distraction and sounds this will also help with seeing positive results with the use of the sounds.

It is available for IOS and Android, you can also go to Napuru.com for more soothing sounds.