Theatre Company to put on three comedy shows





This coming weekend the Mesa College Theatre Company will be presenting Student Directed One-Acts. The one weekend only event will feature three hilarious comedies directed by three of Mesa’s very own students.

The first play of the three slated is “There Shall Be No Bottom (A Bad Play For Worse Actors),” written by Mark O’Donnell and directed by Nicholas Latta. This is a play within a play that focuses in several actors attempting to put on a quality performance of a Victorian Drama. The issue at-hand though, is that the entire cast is having trouble in one way or another and just about all the problems that can arise for these actors, does. The audience will be sure to enjoy examining these actors attempt to keep things together.

Following, “There Shall Be No Bottom” is another comedy with a different premise. “The Philadelphia” was written by David Ives and is a twist-filled comedy that circle around the imminent doom of one man’s day and the oddly successful day of his peer. The series of events that follow these gentlemen compare their days is a sight to see. This play is directed by Courtney Roby and rounds out the first half of the One-Acts.

The last of the three plays is “The Siren Song of Stephen Jay Gould”, written by Benjamin Bettenbender and directed by Nam Le. This dark comedy follows the unexpected crossing of two paths in an odd place. A man jumps off the bridge and lands on a woman who also was looking to jump off the same bridge. Now that the two have crossed paths and shared intimate details of their lives, will either of them try to jump again? Come and see what results of this newly acquired acquaintance.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office with prices range from eight dollars for San Diego Community College students and staff along with Mesa Neighbors, 12 dollars for students, seniors, and military, up to 15 dollars for general admission.

The Student Directed One-Acts will be performed this weekend on November 11th and 12th at 8 p.m. and once more on November 13th at 7 p.m. at Mesa’s own Apolliad Theatre. The One-Acts look to be a success and the members of the audience will surely get more than they pay for.