Enjoy a Starbucks holiday season

Throughout the holiday season, many companies pull out all the stops in order to ensure quality purchases for all of their customers, including Starbucks. For the holidays, Starbucks releases an assortment of items that are bound to peak the interest of shoppers everywhere the company reaches.

For drinks, many holiday favorites have returned for the season, including: Caramel Brulée, Chestnut Praline, Peppermint Mocha. Some other popular, returning, holiday beverages include Eggnog Lattes and Gingerbread Lattes, which can all be made as hot or iced lattes, or as Frappuccinos.

The Holiday Spiced Flat White is another holiday favorite returning to the menu for the season. This drink, made with a zesty mix of nutmeg, cinnamon, and clove, is paired well with special Christmas espresso to bring the ultimate spice to your holiday season.

Some food favorites are also making their grand return. The snowman, and peppermint brownie cakepops are back for the time being. These treats are perfect for people of all ages, so you do not have to be a child to enjoy them. Also, the Cranberry Bliss Bar, made with a graham base topped with cream cheese and cranberries, is back for not only individual purchases, but in a box of six to brighten up your holiday parties.

Aside from food and drinks, the holiday season at Starbucks is jam-packed with gift ideas for practically anyone you are shopping for this season.

Each store is equipped with a wall display of a wide variety of cups, mugs, and tumblers; most of which are designed to commemorate the holiday season. There are more cups with other styles of designs interesting looking enough to gift to others.

For those looking to gift the wonderful and simple gifts of gift cards, your options are just as large. During the holiday season, over 36 different styles of gift cards are brought into the stores for guests to purchase. The styles range from Christmas, to Hanukkah, to also New Years. The are also more options for birthday cards for those whose birthdays fall in this time of year.

For unrelated gifts, Starbucks is also offering other holiday related merchandise.

The return of the barista bears is here. With three different versions, guests are able to purchase special-edition Starbucks barista themed bears with either green, red, or the original brown colored aprons.

Starbucks is also selling store themed gingerbread houses for the season. The kits include everything needed to construct your very own Starbucks coffee shop.

In a sense, Starbucks could really a one-stop shopping place for your holiday needs. Whether your gift recipient is an avid coffee consumer or not, there really are gifts for everyone to enjoy at your local Starbucks.