Women For The Democracy

With Women’s History Month in full swing at Mesa College, the Women’s Studies Advisory Committee, Women’s Alliance and The Women’s Science Club are feeling motivated to have all voices heard within the democracy by hosting A Day of Action: Get Your Voice Heard.

After a presidential election, it is common to see a decline in civil engagements and participations within the democracy. Having noticed this trend, Gloria Kim and other members of the Mesa Women’s Studies Advisory Committee, are looking to keep the democratic momentum going.

In an effort to have the people’s voices heard, A Day of Action was held on March 14 outside of the Mesa Commons. This event was an opportunity for student and faculty to write a postcard to The President of The United States and make a call to The White House or the state representatives expressing any concerns or simply commenting on a current issues. There was also an opportunity to create a poster in order to promote personal views and opinions.

“We are here to keep the momentum going, to assure that democracy is not just a thing that happens every four years, that is requires the active engagement of the people.” Said Kim during A Day of Action event. Kim added “our political leaders have a duty to listen to voters about the issues we care about. Our Day of Action gives the Mesa Community a chance to be civically engaged and get their voice heard by writing to their House Rep, Senator, or the President of the United States, many for the first time.”

If you haven’t noticed it already, take a stroll through the Learning Resource Center where an exhibit has been put up in honor of Women’s History Month. The Exhibit features numerous pamphlets, fliers, and posters made by Mesa students and faculty during A Day of Action.

Denise Rogers, Art History Professor at Mesa and Faculty Advisor of Women’s Studies Advisory Committee, is working to gain more exposure of these clubs and the Women’s Curriculum. Roger hopes to make women a part of “the norm” within education, where women’s issues are no longer one month, but every month. Rogers wants to “expand women’s studies into degrees and bring awareness to many of these issues.”

Although this exhibit will only run until April , Rogers emphasized that the goal in the long run: “Don’t lose momentum.”

The Women’s Alliance Student Club wants to take part in this fight and offer the students at Mesa awareness on the concerns with Planned Parenthood, domestic violence, healthcare, and information that is useful to not just women, but to all identities. Rogers commented that “there are resources on campus,” for those who’d like to seek help or more information. Rogers hopes that the students of Mesa “be aware, stay active, and look out for one another” because that is what being apart of a democracy is about.