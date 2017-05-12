Eating California style is the way to go

San Diego is known for having some of the best beaches this end of the West Coast. And within these beaches are some eatery choices that are too good to pass up.

Among these choices is the California classic, Board & Brew, a quality, beach-themed sandwich shop. Being around for over 30 years, has given them a great reputation. With 14 locations spread throughout Orange County to San Diego, you’re about to find a quality meal for you endeavors.

At Board & Brew, much like any sandwich shop, you have the option to create your own meal consisting of whatever you choose, whether it be sandwich or wrap. For those this adheres to, there are even gluten-free options for customers to enjoy the menu. As for specialty sandwiches, they offer eight cold classics, and seven fresh and hot options, which are crowd favorites. Each sandwich is made with their original secret sauce that makes you want to come back for more.

Board & Brew also offers salad options, all made with fresh ingredients and homemade dressings. Some of the 14 locations offer soups as well.

Another inviting aspect of the restaurants is the beer selection. Board & Brew’s on-tap selections include local favorites of both San Diego and Orange County, given their respective locations. In whole, their beer selections stays large by combining the local favorites along with other well-known options. If you’re of age to do so, checking this part out would probably be reason enough to visit. Who doesn’t love a good brew with some good food?

Aside from the great food, the atmospheres of the restaurants is one of the best things you could ask for; the staff are very welcoming and attentive from the moment you walk in. Along with this, they are all very relaxed and “chill” in the way you yourself would want to feel at the beach.

The theme of the restaurants are also a great touch. Most of the eatery is decorated with skateboard decks and surfboards in order to give the beach aesthetic. Locations also have surf and beach-related pictures strung up on the walls to further add on the effect of a surf-side paradise.

Sports lovers can also enjoy their brews and food at the bar where they play most sports games that are in season.

All in all, this California-based restaurant chain is sure to be a hit with whoever bites into some of their amazing food. Check out their website: http://www.boardandbrew.com/ to find locations near you, and for more information on their menu options.