Students perform last play of Spring semester

Close Two students act on stage as John Barrymore and Andrew Rally. instagram.com/sandiegomctc instagram.com/sandiegomctc Two students act on stage as John Barrymore and Andrew Rally.





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The San Diego Mesa College Theatre Company introduced their last production of the semester, “I Hate Hamlet” over the weekends of May 5 and May 12.

The romantic comedy was directed by George Yé and originally written by American playwright Paul Redneck in 1991. The play tells the story of a young actor and his journey to portray one of Shakespeare’s most recognized characters: Hamlet. Rally must face this challenge all while in the midst of his relationship struggles.

Jake Fagan played the role of Andrew Rally, the actor who moved from LA to New York in order shift his career from the television screen to the theatre stage. Rally moved with his beloved girlfriend, Deirdre McDavey, a character portrayed by Helena Sepulveda.

The opening scene took place in Rally’s new apartment with his boisterous and flirtatious broker, Felicia Dantine, who was played by Alice Torgersen. Dantine beamed at the place due to its historical past– it was previously owned by famous actor John Barrymore, who was best known for his role playing Hamlet.

Along with Dantine, McDavey obsessed over the idea of the late Barrymore having once lived inside her boyfriend’s apartment. When Rally was offered the role of Hamlet in a local play, McDavey’s excitement only grew.

There was much resistance in Rally accepting the offer of Hamlet because he did not feel he had it in him to play such a prestigious role. But when Rally yelled “I hate Hamlet!” in attempt to refute the role, a spiritual door was unlocked and the ghost of Barrymore himself appeared to insist he must accept the honor.

Between the pressure of Barrymore’s ghost, who was portrayed by Grant Brubaker, and incentive of sex from his celibate girlfriend, Rally hesitantly accepted the part.

The witty lines of all cast members had the audience laughing as Barrymore taught Rally his tips and tricks on how to master the role of Hamlet. Through excessive consumption of alcohol, lots of practice, and many chats with Barrymore, Rally dedicated his life to his future performance and the hopes of winning over his reluctant girlfriend.

In the end, the trials of Rally’s experience gave him a massive respect for Hamlet that he did not have beforehand. He ultimately teaches himself and the audience that Shakespeare’s work is art, and worth more than his “washed up” television acting career ever was.

Though the play is no longer being performed, the San Diego Mesa College Theatre Company will come back with their new productions during the Fall 2017 semester. Dates will be announced at a later time.