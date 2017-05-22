Summer arrives in San Diego

instagram.com/belmontparksd The Giant Dipper Rollercoaster at Belmont park lit up at night.





The time of the year that most San Diegans live for is here; it’s summertime and fortunately San Diego offers many events and activities to make sure the next few months are packed with fun plans.

San Diego is known for being sunny and 75 degrees year round, but there’s no better time to spend a day at one of its famous beaches than during summer time. Between Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, Ocean Beach, La Jolla and more, there are plenty of options for a day near the water. Near Mission Beach are bonfire pits, volleyball courts, and barbecues to complete the beach day.

Love the beach but don’t want to get too close to the water? Belmont park on Mission Beach is a year-round miniature amusement park that features the famous Giant Dipper rollercoaster. If arcade games sound exciting, there are plenty featured at the park.

To amp up the arcade games, visit the annual San Diego county fair between the dates of June 2 and July 4. This year the theme is Wild, Wild West, so “grab your cowboy hat, pull on your boots, and ride on over.”

Between the famous fair foods, the fun games, and the crazy rides, the fair will make for a perfect summer date or day with friends and family. Toby Keith, Darius Rucker, and Frankie Valli are just some of the performers set to perform at this years fair.

The 23rd annual Taste of Gaslamp is coming back on June 17 in the Gaslamp Quarter. During this event check out all of the high-end dining the area has to offer. Sample food from over 25 different restaurants on a “self-guided walking tour.” Tickets are $30 when purchased through pre-sale, and $40 on the day of.

Each 4th of July Sea World presents their firework show to celebrate the country’s independence with one of America’s greatest traditions. The firework show begins at 9:40 p.m. and will last around 15 minutes. Spend the day checking out San Diego’s famous animal water park and celebrate the country at night.

There’s no better way to soak up the beauty that San Diego offers than to hike one of the many trails. Torrey Pines, Cowles Mountain, Potato Chip Hike, Devil’s Punchbowl, and the Tres Hermanas trail are just a few of the hikes in the area. Each offer paths for different skills levels and have views of the water or mountains.

In July, the annual Pride festival takes place in Hillcrest. Celebrate the LGBTQ+ community on July 15 as people from everywhere come to march down University Ave. The celebration is set to begin at 11 a.m.

Although the Summer seems to last year round in San Diego, the activities that are offered in the heart of the season are hard to pass up. Between concerts, fairs, and the outdoors, there is no way to be bored throughout these next few months. Time to kiss the school year goodbye and Summer hello!