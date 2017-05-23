36th Annual Golden Scissors Fashion Show and Awards





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

On May 12 The 36th Annual Golden Scissors Fashion Show and Awards was held at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina, a traditional event from San Diego Mesa College where students from the fashion program present their collections to the public. This year the theme was “Seize The Sunset” showing colorful, summer pieces.

A silent auction was held prior to the fashion show, which allowed guests to bet on clothing and accessories made by fashion department students. Winners were announced at the end of the event.

When the show started, the audience was welcomed by professor Susan Lazear, co-organizer of the event. Lazear mentioned that this year’s Golden Scissors event was the first which allowed the audience to vote for the winners.

One of the many collections of the night was “Techno Culture,” a collection which fused student’s inspiration of technology and fashion. Clothing included elements of lights and electronics. “Princess of the Playground” was the department’s first child collection, which also featured child models.

“Bohemian Gothic” by Dani Smith was a collection inspired by the city life, The collection featured mostly dark-colored pieces that worked well with the summer season. “Pearlsuation” by Phitsinee Jirathamrongkarn, presented an all-white collection featuring dresses and jumpsuit that experimented with various fabrics.

The Golden Scissors Fashion show brought in assistance from the dance department, which served as entertainment for guests between collection presentations. The cosmetology program volunteered their talents for model’s hair and makeup. Apart from the annual show allowing students to showcase their collections and gather name-recognition for their pieces, all the proceeds from the silent auction and ticket sales help drive the fashion department. Funds collected throughout the night will go towards fashion department scholarships.