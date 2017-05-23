New artist Brett Young releases debut album

Brett Young interacts with fans at recent concert.





New country artist Brett Young has managed to put his name in the spotlight with the release of his debut album despite the competitive industry.

Young began his journey with music after an injury prevented him from pursuing his career in baseball, and he picked up his guitar again. The 36-year-old singer/songwriter captivates listeners through his romantic lyrics that he is quickly becoming recognized for. Young sings about falling in love, being in love, and losing love in many of his tracks off of the recently-released album.

The self-titled album was released on Feb 10, and features 12 songs that were written by Young with assistance from other talented artists. On the album is Young’s debut No. 1 single, “I Can’t Sleep Without You,” that earned him his spot in the limelight.

The upbeat song captures the joy in the beginning of a romance, and is still accumulating streams from it’s plays on country radio around the nation today. Following his debut single came his second single, “In Case You Didn’t Know,” which was released shortly after the album and is working its way up the charts.

In a live performance of the song, Young says that the song was written to be a wedding song. He had tried writing one many times, but when he overheard someone saying the phrase “in case you didn’t know,” he was inspired and the song came easily to him.

The attention from his two singles encouraged people to look more into the artist, and his album is facing a lot of popularity today as it still remains on the iTunes top overall albums chart, and the country album chart.

Young is currently touring around the United States of America with country band Lady Antebellum, as well as headlining a few small shows along the way. He is set to perform in Chula Vista at the Mattress Firm Amphitheater with Lady Antebellum on June 4. Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting at just $32.

If Young’s name is one you haven’t seen before, get ready to start seeing it more and more as his success continues to grow. Young is one of the top new artists in the game, and his work is “designed for mass appeal,” according to Rolling Stone Country.