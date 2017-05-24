Five Guys beats In-N-Out in a National Food Poll





One of the many features of California is the state’s endless food selections.. In-N-Out has a reputation of being the number one burger chain in the country, however, recent polls revealed that another burger chain has taken the title.

Five Guys has recently crushed In-N-Out for the title of best burger brands. On May 16, The Harris Poll’s 29th annual EquiTrend Study announced Five Guys as the study’s burger champion. The study located on The Harris Poll’s website states “This year more than 100,000 U.S consumers assessed more than 4,000 brands (including 90 restaurant brands) across more than 450 categories.”

The Harris Poll instructed respondents to evaluate brands based off the brand’s quality, familiarity, the respondent’s willingness to purchase the product. According to data collected from the study The Harris Poll EquiTrend Study has concluded that “Five Guys Grabs Burger Restaurant Brand of the Year from Two-Time Leader In-N-Out Burger.”

Harry and Esther Snyder opened the first In-N-Out Burger in 1948. The company’s website reveals that it was “California’s first drive-thru hamburger stand.” The restaurant is known for it’s small, low-priced food menu. According to the company’s website, “the menu is still the same basic menu our guest have enjoyed since 1948.”

By 1958, five In-N-Out restaurants had been opened in Southern California. It wasn’t until 1979 that an In-N-Out restaurant located in Ontario offered a dining room area. There are now over 300 In-N-Out locations throughout the United States. In addition to the restaurant locations there are currently three In-N-Out retail store locations within Nevada and California.

Vice President of Brand Solutions at The Harris Poll Joan Sinopoli was quoted saying “The burger brand category has become less fragmented, as regional brands expand and become available in more parts of the country. This is certainly the case with Five Guys, who has shed its ‘small regional player’ designation as it expands its footprint and marketing budget¾along with its fandom, which is a tremendous contributor to brand equity.”

In 1986 the first Five Guys location opened in Arlington, VA. By 2001 an additional five locations were opened in the D.C. metro area. In 2003 Five Guys founders Jerry and Janie Murrell decided to share their juicy burgers with people outside of the D.C. metro area and began offering franchise opportunities. According to the Five Guys website “in just under 18 months, Five Guys Enterprises sold options for more than 300 units.” There are now nearly 1,500 Five Guys locations operating worldwide.

The Five Guys franchise takes pride in the aspects that set them apart from the rest of the competition. The company’s website states “We only use fresh ground beef. We only use peanut oil. There are no freezers in Five Guys locations, just coolers.” Guest who enter the restaurant have the opportunity to enjoy peanuts, in which their oil is made from.

Five Guys’ checkerboard themed restaurants creates an open atmosphere, each location consist of an open view kitchen. The different locations also have walls decorated with winning titles the company has received over the last 30 years. The title of “Best Burger Brand of the Year” is now the franchise’s latest addition to its list of accomplishments.