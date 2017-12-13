Mesa Dance Department Puts on Show “Mesa Moves”





On November 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, The San Diego Mesa College Dance Company produced an entertaining, diverse, dance show at the Joan Kroc Theatre . The choreography presented in Mesa Moves shows not only the technique of the the choreographers and dancers, but showcased interesting storylines, as well as dancing for “dancing’s sake”, and stylized theatricalized elements. Not only were the themes of each dance diverse, but was apparent in the type of dances presented. The dance program included modern, hip-hop, and even salsa dances in their performances. The biannual dance concert was an enjoyable show to watch. With twelve different performances covering many different styles of dance, there was definitely something for everyone one. The show was organized and with the work of the other artists (lights, audio, choreography, etc) seamlessly fading into the background in a way that made the dancers the star of the show.

The first number, “Margin of You” choreographed by Blythe Barton, with music composed by Zoe Keating, included what seemed to be every dancer in the show. There were so many dancers on stage, going in so many different directions that I didn’t know where to focus my attention. The dancer’s costumes were themed in a palette of different shades of pale tan, white and pink, yet everyone wore something different. The choreography resembled contemporary modern. There did not appear to any story that the dancers were trying to convey, instead, it seemed as if it was movement for movement’s sake. The theme of the dance was very soft and had a whimsical airy feel to it. The movements were light, the music flowed in with the dancers and the combination of the muted costumes and lighting gave the entire piece a very feminine and delicate look. In spite of the whimsical nature of the nace, the choreography was simple and repetitive, yet complex. The dancers entered and exited the stage at various times throughout the piece. This was peice set the stage for a fun dance program that followed.

The dance piece “Pathways”, choreographed by Raul Gomez Jr., seemed to be one of the audiences favorites from the entire evening. In contrast to the opening piece, this performance only used five dancers. Four of the dancers were female, and were accompanied by one male. The choreography included elements from modern, and hip hop, as well as break dancing. The five dancers took turns during this song performing solos, as wells as some partner combinations, before coming all together in the end to finish the piece. This dance had a lot of different travelling so the title truly does suit it.

The technique was in a style similar to Alvin Ailey. The dance was athletic and energetic, with the dancers jumping and flipping as part of their performance. This dance was a joy to watch and not just for me; a dancer, looking at the piece through the eyes of a dancer, but also, my guest; a mechanic, was as enthralled as I was. This piece was well lit, with the lighting used in such a way to bring the viewer into the dance. The lighting was in sync with the music and the dance movements to reveal an accomplished, entertaining piece.

The second performance had a more modern take than the first due to the music and the hip hop features. The theatricalized elements in the second piece were much more trendy than the first, thus catching the attention of the younger audience members, whereas the first piece had a softer take on dance, consequently attracting my attention. The final was a fun way to wrap up the show. All of the dancers reappeared on the stage wearing the costumes that they wore for a previous performance. The small groups performed a miniature version of their previous performance.

Overall, the entire concert was well executed. The dance company put on an impeccable, visualy stunning show and I am looking forward to their next performance.