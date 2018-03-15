‘A Wrinkle in Time’ shines

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Ava DuVernay’s “A Wrinkle in Time” hit theaters March 9 and showcased visually stunning universes filled with imagination, love, and light. This film is based off the book by Madeline L’Engle and is the second adaption, the first being in 2003.

13-year-old Meg Murry, younger brother Charles Wallace, and classmate Calvin go on an adventure of a lifetime to look for Mr. Murry, Meg and Charles Wallace’s father, who has been missing for four years after he discovered a new way of traveling through space. The trio encounters Mrs. Whatsit, played by Reese Witherspoon, Mrs. Who, played by Mindy Kaling, and Mrs. Which, played by Oprah Winfrey, who help guide Meg, Charles Wallace, and Calvin through different universes in order to find Mr. Murry.

There are many underlying messages in the film- being a light in times of darkness, loving all your faults and insecurities, and being a warrior. Meg goes through a challenge within herself when she confronts the darkness or “The It” of planet Camazotz. To defeat “The It” Meg must own her faults and spread her love and light.

The visuals and colors in the movie are outstanding and add to the youthfulness and uplifting feel of the film. The makeup and costumes of Mrs. Whatsit, Mrs. Who, and Mrs. Which were goddess-like and matched each Mrs.’s personality perfectly.

Though Witherspoon, Kaling, and Winfrey are big names in the film, they did not overshadow the children in the movie, as Meg played by Storm Reid, 14, and Charles Wallace played by Deric McCabe, 9, truly shined in the film. Their acting was passionate and emotional, and proved that young actresses and actors can hold their own.

It was refreshing to watch a film that included such strong women and people of color. It featured a young Filipino boy (Deric McCabe), a biracial family, and a young African-American girl as the lead (Storm Reid). This movie is one that has such a great representation and one that inspires young girls and boys to embrace who they are.

“A Wrinkle in Time” is the just the film we needed to distract us from all the negativity going on in the world and allows us to celebrate something good and meaningful. This is a whimsical, magical film that should be watched, especially by our youth, to remind them what they are capable of and that they are warriors.