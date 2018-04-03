“Jazz in the Courtyard” gives audience an enjoyable performance

San Diego Mesa’s College Buildings, C-100, and C-200 possess a high spirited atmosphere, and even more so when jazz students of the Applied Music Program, perform a variety of jazz combos, duos, and solos.

“Jazz in the Courtyard,” a concert series directed by music department professors Ian Tordella and Dr. N. Scott Robinson is held every second Thursday for two to four months of every semester. Robinson states the purpose of “Jazz in the Courtyard” is “to give jazz students in the Applied Music Program (A.M.P.) an opportunity to perform and to engage through jazz with [our] community on and off campus.” The students’ first performance was held on March 8. To name only a few, students performed in jazz combos tunes such as “The Girl from Ipanema” by Antonio Carlos Jobim and Vinícius de Moraes, and “All Blues” by Miles Davis. “Jazz in the Courtyard” genuinely gives the audience a soft, but upbeat, rendition of these compositions.

One of the student’s best performance was “Chameleon” by Herbie Hancock, played towards the end of the concert series. Beginning with a funky beat that got stronger, the musicians created an infectious atmosphere. Sending out joyful and funky vibes that gave listeners a tune to tap their foot to and dance. Viewing how engaged the musicians and listeners were, “Jazz in the Courtyard” is an enjoyable and entertaining event to attend. A.M.P. Coordinator Robinson feels “a great sense of achievement to watch young students grow and perform at a level higher than they previously did.” He stated, “It is in their performance that I see the results of the program—their practice, lessons, and developing performing ability.” Robinson wishes for the rest of the community to be aware of the Music Department and the opportunities it offers.

The Applied Music Program, which students can enroll in, offers music major courses in “ear training, music theory, applied music master class, piano class, recital hour, private lessons, and music ensemble.” From it, students are able to have a private lesson with the Music Department’s faculty on their instrument. Students receive feedback from their peers and professors as well as learning “the techniques and styles of their instruments in either Jazz or Classical music.”

The students next performance for “Jazz in the Courtyard,” directed by Tordella, will be held on April 12 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in Mesa’s College Buildings C-100 and C-200. If you are looking to be inspired and be captivated by the intriguing music, “Jazz in the Courtyard” is the perfect event which will offer just that and more.