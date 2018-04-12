‘Love, Simon’ is the movie this generation needs

A heartwarming, smart, and a cute spin from the classic romantic comedies we all have seen, “Love, Simon” is groundbreaking in LGBT cinema.

The movie, directed by Greg Berlanti, is about a young high schooler named Simon (Nick Robinson) who meets an anonymous boy online who only goes by the name “Blue.” Simon then adopts the name “Jacques” while they are conversing. The two quickly become comfortable with each other, with the movie making the viewers wonder who “Blue” really is.

“Love, Simon” takes a different turn from the usual portrayal of the LGBT community in media. Usually, the mainstream movies with homophobic friends or a homophobic family. But with this film, it’s not just about finding a way to come out safely and having to face the entire world, it’s about knowing there are friends and family members who will support you and knowing a happy ending for a gay couple is possible.

With more and more young people coming out as LGBT, this movie is well-needed. While “Love, Simon” is meant for an audience of high schoolers, people of all ages are able to relate with the fear of coming out, with the fear of being resented and no longer treated like they were before by their friends and family. This movie gives courage to those who are still questioning whether or not they should come out and be themselves.

“Love, Simon” breaks away from the heteronormativity that we are so accustomed to in media. And we need that. The movie, and the book it is based on (“Simon vs. The Homosapien Agenda”) makes a special point: Why do only gay people have to come out? And why isn’t coming out as straight a bigger deal?

This film does a great job with being quirky, funny and relative to teenagers and young adults. Even if you can’t relate to Simon himself or his friends or family, if you are looking for fun, uplifting movie with good representation and diversity all around, check out “Love, Simon.” It may even make you burst into a few happy tears.

