‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ falls short from its predecessor

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The direct sequel to the well-loved action film, “Pacific Rim: Uprising” does its best to be as memorable and entertaining as the original, but it’s still missing a few pieces.

“Pacific Rim: Uprising” takes place 10 years after the first film. The war is over, but the threat still remains. The Jaeger program, the Pan-Pacific Defense Corps, has a new mission to train young cadets in order for them to be ready when the Kaijus return. Jake Pentecost, played by John Boyega, is a loveable character. He is witty and charming and nothing like his father, Marshal Stacker Pentecost, who was played by Idris Elba. The movie does well to make sure Boyega has as much screen time as possible.

While the movie lacks a definite plot, it makes up for it with continuous action and entertaining battles between the Jaegers and Kaijus. If you’re just looking for some good old-fashioned fights between giant robots and equally giant monsters from another universe, this is the film for you.

However there’s barely enough screen time for the Kaijus. This movie focused more on the political relations between countries, the relationships between pilots, and a rogue Jaeger causing trouble.

A couple familiar faces from the original film make an appearance. Charlie Day and Burn Gorman return as memorable duo Newt Geiszler and Hermann Gottlieb. And Rinko Kikuchi returns as Mako Mori. Although, with the new characters of this film, there wasn’t any room for either of the original characters to grow.

“Pacific Rim: Uprising” certainly has its own perks, but without Guillermo Del Toro sitting in the director’s chair, it’s obvious there is something missing. It didn’t have that signature Del Toro charm. The plot is weak, and the new characters are less than memorable, with only Boyega’s character having any relevance. What makes up for that is the incredible use of CGI and the amount of action present, but it’s still not enough. And it makes people wonder what could have been.

If you’re looking for a decent action film with giant robots and monsters and some comedic relief to pass the time, check out “Pacific Rim: Uprising.” It’s not as great as its predecessor, but it’s entertaining nevertheless.

Photo credit: MCT Campus