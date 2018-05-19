The Mesa Press

“Dear White People”: 10/10

Anna Fiorino, Features Editor
May 19, 2018

Season two of the popular Netflix original “Dear White People” premiered on May 4.

“Dear White People” follows a group of black students at Winchester University, a predominantly white Ivy League school. The show tackles a range of issues revolving around race and culture, from discrimination to exploitation to bias to social injustice.

Each of the ten episodes is dedicated to one character; the audience experiences events through this character’s perspective. This season, characters like Samantha White, Reggie Green, Lionel Higgins, Troy Fairbanks, and Coco Conners are further developed. They become real, relatable, multidimensional people, and their complex backstories have a transformative effect on the entire storyline.

“Dear White People” received a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes: “Dear White People‘s endearing excellence returns, but with an added layer of emotional maturity that enhances the show’s powerful, relevant meditations on race relations in America.”

Season two, much like season one, is insightful and thought-provoking. A must-watch for university students.

