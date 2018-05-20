The Mesa Press

Arctic Monkeys experiment with “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino”

The “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino" album cover. Photo Credit: MCT Campus

The “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino" album cover. Photo Credit: MCT Campus

Anna Fiorino, Features Editor
May 20, 2018

Despite mixed reviews, the Arctic Monkeys set a new chart record this week with the release of their new album, “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.”

Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook, and Nick O’Malley make up the eminent English rock band. Their previous albums include “AM,” “Suck It And See,” and “Favourite Worst Nightmare.” “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino,” however, strays from their typical stylistic pace, introducing a heavy emphasis on the instrumentation, as opposed to the lyrical domination that has appeared in their previous albums.

It’s a concept album that features futuristic elements and a stream-of-consciousness-style. The instrumentation is admittedly a little overwhelming, almost as if the lyrics are drowning in it. In any case, “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino” is stylistically creative and perceptive. It isn’t an 11-song collection, but a 40-minute experience. It’s a comprehensive idea, several installments that constitute one message; thus, it is best listened to as a whole. If fans are looking for independent songs with different, distinct rhythms and themes, they won’t find it here.

Arctic Monkeys experiment with "Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino"