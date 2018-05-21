The Mesa Press

La Casa de Don Juan

Karina Bazarte
The menu at La casa de Don Juan

Karina Bazarte, Staff writer
May 21, 2018

Just across the border there are different restaurants everyone can discover and enjoy. Tijuana is known for having amazing places with a fair price especially restaurants. Take for example, La casa de Don Juan.

La Casa de Don Juan meaning “the house of Don Juan”  is located in Playas de Tijuana (beaches of Tijuana). La Casa de Don Juan is hard to spot since it’s a regular two story house and does not look like a typical restaurant. Every room in the house has a dining table, making every guest feel right at home.

La Casa de Don Juan has a rating of  4.4 out of 5; people from all over the world come to visit. One of their  most popular plates is Los chilaquiles, which comes in salsa verde, salsa roja, or mole flavored. The whole house has a delicious smell of freshly baked pan dulce and tasty coffee (cafe de olla).

La Casa de Don Juan is located at Parque Azteca NTE. 1591 seccion Jardines, open from 8a.m. to 5p.m. Enjoy their great breakfast and amazing service.   

outside La casa de Don Juan

