The Mesa Press

Menu

“Beautiful Boy” offers sharp insight on the effects of early-life addiction

Nic+%28Chalamet%29+sharing+a+vulnerable+moment+with+his+father+David+%28Carell%29.
Nic (Chalamet) sharing a vulnerable moment with his father David (Carell).

Nic (Chalamet) sharing a vulnerable moment with his father David (Carell).

Photo Credit: instagram.com/tchalametcn

Photo Credit: instagram.com/tchalametcn

Nic (Chalamet) sharing a vulnerable moment with his father David (Carell).

Isadora Troncoso, Photography Editor
November 1, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Heartbreaking. Frightening. Real. Directed by Felix Van Groeningen and produced by Brad Pitt, “Beautiful Boy” brings out the utmost best out of veteran Steve Carell and newcomer Timothée Chalamet. While this isn’t Carell’s first take on a dramatic role (see previous roles in “Foxcatcher” and “Freeheld”) the scene stealer is, without a doubt, Chalamet,  who was a pleasant surprise at last year’s coming-of-age “Call Me by Your Name.”

This feature was based on two memoirs written by both David and Nic Sheff portrayed by Carell and Chalamet respectively. The story follows the downward spiral of teen Nic Sheff battling meth addiction and how it affects his entire family.

Unlike most addiction features where the plot centers around its victim, “Beautiful Boy” focuses more on how each family member – particularly Nic’s father, David – deals with it. Though at times slightly repetitive, the plot stays true to the constant destruction addiction causes its victims.

By alternating flashback scenes with present ones, the audience is left in an erratic state of optimism and despair; one moment there is a younger Nic with such a bright future ahead, and in the blink of an eye, there he is laying on a public bathroom floor after going down the same dark road once again.

“Beautiful Boy” reveals that the road to sobriety is as equally dangerous as addiction itself and that it might lead to extreme frustration and eventually the utter loss of hope. This movie also reveals how no one can really save one another; it is up to each individual to want to get better.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Isadora Troncoso, Photography Editor
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • “Beautiful Boy” offers sharp insight on the effects of early-life addiction

    Culture

    #MeToo Brings Justice to Survivors

  • “Beautiful Boy” offers sharp insight on the effects of early-life addiction

    News

    Mesa College Targeted by Signature Gatherers

  • “Beautiful Boy” offers sharp insight on the effects of early-life addiction

    climate

    California continues to burn while nearing end of the year

  • “Beautiful Boy” offers sharp insight on the effects of early-life addiction

    Culture

    Mesa offers assistance for students in need

  • “Beautiful Boy” offers sharp insight on the effects of early-life addiction

    News

    Wildfires leave Northern California Communities in Ruins

  • “Beautiful Boy” offers sharp insight on the effects of early-life addiction

    News

    St. Louis up in Arms

  • News

    Chancellor’s Forum Reveals News About Enrollment, No Budget Cuts.

  • “Beautiful Boy” offers sharp insight on the effects of early-life addiction

    Culture

    “It,” the horror remake that finally floats

  • “Beautiful Boy” offers sharp insight on the effects of early-life addiction

    News

    Trump administration rescinds DACA, hundreds rally to defend program

  • News

    Women survivors share their stories

Home
“Beautiful Boy” offers sharp insight on the effects of early-life addiction