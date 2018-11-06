The Mesa Press

Menu

Halloween takes over Mesa with Theatre Company’s haunted trail

During+the+haunted+trail%2C+the+actors+weren%27t+the+only+scary+thing.
During the haunted trail, the actors weren't the only scary thing.

During the haunted trail, the actors weren't the only scary thing.

@mesa_actors

@mesa_actors

During the haunted trail, the actors weren't the only scary thing.

Megan Blacher, Staff Writer
November 6, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






After a successful play during the month of October, the theatre company transformed the Apolliad theatre into a haunted trail for Halloween.

The Apolliad theatre happens to be the oldest building at Mesa, and that is only a small part of what makes this tour spooky. The tour is guided by one of the actors who takes the guests around the theatre and backstage showing them the behind the scenes of every play, but with a scary twist.

The story of the tour is that those who participate in it are being taken to an audition, but must get through the craziness and hidden spooky secrets of the theatre before auditioning. Throughout the tour, the guide takes the crowd behind the scenes of the theatre, while telling them a story and getting jumpscares from the actors constantly, asking the crowd to please not leave them behind.

Characters such as dark angels, creepy masked creatures, or simply actors who have been possessed by the stress of acting are only some of the many scary roles who participate in the haunted theatre tour.

The tour was open from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. through 1:45 p.m. Tickets were $5 and all proceeds went to a fundraiser.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Megan Blacher, Staff Writer

Megan is a second year student at San Diego Mesa College, and it is her first time being part of the staff at the Mesa Press. Originally from Montevideo,...

Navigate Left
  • Halloween takes over Mesa with Theatre Company’s haunted trail

    Culture

    #MeToo Brings Justice to Survivors

  • Halloween takes over Mesa with Theatre Company’s haunted trail

    News

    Mesa College Targeted by Signature Gatherers

  • Halloween takes over Mesa with Theatre Company’s haunted trail

    climate

    California continues to burn while nearing end of the year

  • Halloween takes over Mesa with Theatre Company’s haunted trail

    Culture

    Mesa offers assistance for students in need

  • Halloween takes over Mesa with Theatre Company’s haunted trail

    News

    Wildfires leave Northern California Communities in Ruins

  • Halloween takes over Mesa with Theatre Company’s haunted trail

    News

    St. Louis up in Arms

  • News

    Chancellor’s Forum Reveals News About Enrollment, No Budget Cuts.

  • Halloween takes over Mesa with Theatre Company’s haunted trail

    Culture

    “It,” the horror remake that finally floats

  • Halloween takes over Mesa with Theatre Company’s haunted trail

    News

    Trump administration rescinds DACA, hundreds rally to defend program

  • News

    Women survivors share their stories

Navigate Right
Home
Halloween takes over Mesa with Theatre Company’s haunted trail