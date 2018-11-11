“The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” will have audiences more bewitched than ever

Sabrina about to blow out the candles on her not-so-sweet 16th birthday.

Sabrina about to blow out the candles on her not-so-sweet 16th birthday.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Praise Netflix! The producers of the hit show “Riverdale” bring to life yet another story based on the popular Archie Comics. Still, the daily adventures of teenage Sabrina struggling with being half-witch half-mortal with help from her two aunts Hilda and Zelda might sound familiar to the 90’s kids in the back.

As a matter of fact, Netflix offers a darker take on the story making this version much different than the 1996 sitcom “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” starring Melissa Joan Hart. How? Well, for starters, this new version has include explicit Satanic rituals and graphic scenes in old school Tarantino fashion.

The role of Sabrina Spellman is revitalized by Kiernan Shipka (Sally Draper in “Mad Men”) and follows a similar path as its predecessor show. Shipka received multiple critical acclaims along with co-stars Miranda Otto, who plays aunt Zelda, and Michelle Gomez, who does an outstanding job as Madam Satan.

Divided into 10 episodes, the story approaches relatable subjects such as young love, family struggles, bullying and death. A lot of deaths, actually . The intentional plot-holes will make the audience jump from episode to episode in search of answers only to be impacted by a very intense finale.

The story revolves around young Sabrina having to make the decision to join the Church of Night (her witch coven) on her 16th birthday and, as a consequence, leaving her mortal friends and dreamy boyfriend (played by Ross Lynch) behind.

The chemistry between Shipka and Lynch is electric which, naturally, already placed them on the hearts of young fans who voice their adoration on the internet.

Equally important to a good love story is the presence of diverse, strong supportive secondary characters. Sabrina’s best friend Susie Putman (played by Lachlan Watson) is shown struggling with gender related issues from the beginning along with the bullying and public ridicule she is exposed to from classmates.

Another example would be of Sabrina’s warlock cousin Ambrose (played by Chance Perdomo) who is very aware of his sexuality though it is not completely set in stone.

In today’s age, the presence of characters like those mentioned in television is a great step towards representation and acceptance.

The first season is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Call in sick from school or work, put your phone on silent and be prepared to binge away.

Warning: one (or many) episode of non-satanic shows like The Office are recommended afterwards in order to get a peaceful night of sleep.