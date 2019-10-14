A pizza lover’s guide to some of San Diego’s best

By, Jaclyn Levine

NEWS EDITOR

Writing about food and restaurants in San Diego, necessitates taking a hard look at one of

the most popular foods in the world, pizza. My research for the story, tasting pizza, brought me

to four pizza places in the city.

I started at Sicilian Thing in North Park. The Vegeta pizza topped with feta, spinach,

mushrooms, roasted red peppers, and olives was crispy and full of flavor (in the interest of full

journalistic disclosure, I ordered it without mushrooms.) I kept an open mind when I had the

BBQ bacon and pineapple pizza. The flavors were sweet and spicy, and there was a great

contrast in textures, from the crispy bacon and the pineapple. The Almost Lasagna pizza, a.k.a.

meatball and ricotta pizza (round, thin crust) was delicious. The meatball slices had the perfect

amount of garlic, enough to know it’s in there, but not so much as to be overpowering. The

smooth dollops of ricotta cheese were a delicious complement to the savory meatballs. The

crust was chewy and crispy like a good crust should be, and the marinara sauce was slightly

sweet. The Sicilian slice (rectangular, thick crust) was light on sauce, but the crust was

satisfyingly crunchy.

At Lefty’s Chicago Pizzeria in North Park, I ordered a deep-dish Margarita pizza. The pizza

was generously topped with fresh basil, but once the basil was baked on top of the pizza, (not

raw after baking) the flavor was weakened a little. The deep-dish crust at Lefty’s was very

crunchy, and the sauce made from crushed plum tomatoes and slices of (baked-in) fresh

tomato, tasted like it came from the garden. The mozzarella had a delicious, slightly salty flavor,

and had a good sauce-to-cheese ratio, for the thick crust. Lefty’s menu includes Italian beef and

Chicago dogs too. In terms of pizza, Lefty’s represented Chicago well!

Bronx Pizza in Hillcrest has 17 varieties of New York style pizza. The pizza at Bronx is

absolutely authentic New York style. Try telling that to a cynical New Yorker, and you’ll probably

get a flat-out “yeah right!” like I did when I moved here. But after eating a slice at Bronx, the

cynicism floats away,when you bite into a perfectly chewy and crispy crust. The pizza is made

with the perfect ratio of sauce to cheese, so when you fold your slice in half, a melty blend of

dripping saucy cheese pools at the bottom of the fold, at the crust. Bronx Pizza makes calzones

as well as pizza, and their calzone was crispy, and filled with creamy ricotta cheese, and oozing

mozzarella. Any pizza toppings can be baked into the calzones.

Hoboken Pizza in Pacific Beach, makes a fantastic Sicilian pie as well as their classic round

pizza. The Sicilian slice is a well-balanced pizza with major crunch, a delicious marinara sauce,

and a plethora of mozzarella. The pepperoni on my slice curled up slightly, and had a great,

almost singed flavor. As far as good pizza goes, Hoboken is legit.

The locations and contact info for the four pizza restaurants are:

Sicilian Thing, 4046 30

thSt. in North Park, 619-282-3000 sicilianthingpizza.com

Lefty’s Chicago Pizzeria, 3448 30

thSt. in North Park, 619-295-1720 leftyspizza.com

Bronx Pizza, 111 Washington St. in Hillcrest, 619-291-3341 bronxpizza.com

Hoboken Pizza, 1459 Garnet Ave. in Pacific Beach, 858-270-7766 hobokenpizza.com