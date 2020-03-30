How you can stay active during quarantine

The recent pandemic has led millions of Americans to be in self-quarantine and isolation. It can be difficult enough already to stay healthy and active in our everyday lives, and in the middle of quarantine is when staying active can be the hardest. With the closure of numerous gyms throughout the country, it can be difficult to find the motivation to get out and get some exercise. Fortunately, there’s still plenty of ways to avoid cabin fever without going to the gym or even without leaving the house.

Staying at home can make it a challenge to get out and get moving, so many fitness companies are offering free workouts. Even when you can’t go to the gym, there are plenty of free online resources to help stay active. Nike Training Club is offering free access to its premium membership workouts until further notice.

Nike isn’t the only company offering free services. The app series Down Dog, which provides a variety of different workouts ranging from yoga to high interval training, is offering free access to everyone until May 1, 2020. It’s also offering its workouts for free to students and teachers until July 1, 2020. Some other companies that are currently offering free apps, workouts, or are extending their free trials include Peloton, Planet Fitness, and CorePower Yoga.

It’s also important for students to take breaks from sitting during these times. In order to combat this, the World Health Organization suggests aiming “to interrupt sitting and reclining time every 30 minutes”. You can do this by simply standing up and taking a short walk in between online classes or work. Even taking a few minutes to vacuum the house or do your daily chores is a great way to take a healthy break.

WHO also recommends “150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week”. By using short breaks to get a quick exercise, it’s easy to reach or even exceed that goal. Keep in mind, it’s also important not to push yourself too hard and to stay safe while exercising.

As for staying mentally active, it’s important to take mental breaks throughout the day as well. If you find yourself overly stressed or tense, meditation can be a great stress reliever. There are many free meditation apps that you can use to help relax. Apps like Calm, Insight Timer, and Smiling Mind are all free to download, so if you find yourself too stressed with your online classes, try one of them out. Taking breaks from work and getting enough sleep at night can also help reduce your stress.

While it definitely can be difficult to get out and be active during these times, it’s not by any means impossible to stay mobile. While it’s important to get out and get your blood pumping, if you do go outside, be sure to still social distance, avoid touching your face, and wash your hands frequently. With all the free resources available online, we’re able to stay more active than ever.