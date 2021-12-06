Holiday shopping guide with some help from Amazon

Every year the holidays sneak up on us and we are left freaking out about what to get our loved ones. Holidays are hard and finding the perfect gift for someone can be overwhelming. It’s already December and you still have plenty of shopping to do. Luckily for you, Amazon has your back. Amazon is known for not only having almost everything but getting it to you quickly. It happens to the best of us. If you still have some shopping to do, here is a list of gift ideas under $100 from Amazon anybody would love.

An Echo Dot is one of Amazon’s best-selling products. An echo dot is an interactive speaker that plays your favorite music, updates you on news, sets alarms, answers questions, and can be compatible with controlling lighting, temperatures, and lock systems. This is an amazing gift perfect for someone with a busy schedule such as students, or someone working from home. It’s something anyone can use regardless of age or gender. An echo dot is not only a universal gift, but unique.

An air fryer is something you didn’t know you needed. An air fryer is a kitchen appliance that provides a convenient, efficient, and healthier way of cooking. It provides you with a wide variety of uses, from making hard-boiled eggs to crisping up chicken wings. This is very user-friendly, and something people of all ages can take advantage of.

A waterproof speaker is always a great gift. For anyone who enjoys listening to music, a speaker is always useful. The speaker being waterproof is just an added bonus. This is a perfect gift for anybody who listens to music in the shower, at the beach, or by the pool.

The LED ring light is an awesome gift for people who enjoy all things involving a camera. This ring light has multiple brightness settings and temperature features, allowing you to have the best picture and/or video experience. Gifting the ring light will enhance photos, videos, live streaming, as well as being a portable light source.

You really can’t go wrong giving someone a Hydro Flask. There are different Hydro Flask Styles for water, wine, coffee, and tea. This is a great gift for someone on the go, and/or who wants to keep their drink fresh. Another great gift, Whisky Ice Stones is a great gift for all of the adults in your life. These reusable stainless steel ice cubes bring a chill to any drink without diluting it. This is a convenient and unique gift that elevates any drink.

With all the technology we have these days, who doesn’t need a charging station? This multifunctional charging station is compatible with almost all mobile phones. A charging station is not only aesthetically pleasing but consolidates space. This is a great present for those who have all the latest technology gadgets.

A heated blanket is a one size fits all gift. This is a perfect gift for everyone and anyone. This is not your typical blanket which everyone would love as a gift anyways, but a heated blanket makes your wintertime even cozier.

If you’re still stuck on what to get your loved ones, these are just a few of the many options Amazon has to help ease your holiday shopping. Amazon has an entire section on their site that categorizes gift ideas by price, for who, and what style of gift. No matter what, it’s the thought that counts!