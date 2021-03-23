1835 Creative Studios opens its doors to artists and more

With the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the creative scene in San Diego was left without an outlet or place to express and promote local creative talent. Studios and galleries closed down, and showcasing events were postponed without any real timeline, leaving artists and creators with nowhere to turn.

David Castillo and Riza Clave provided light at the end of the tunnel with the opening of 1835 Creative Studios in Sherman Heights. As creative managers of the studio, they oversee a two-story building for various clothing and streetwear brands, barbers and other creatives, renting out work spaces suitable for them. In the main gallery, you can expect to see various art pieces by painters and creators of the underground San Diego art scene.

A feature at 1835 is Rottweiler, a budding streetwear brand that has gained notoriety since 2016. Customers can find the complete Rottweiler brand capsules from their first items to their latest drop. Similarly, customers can find an array of apparel like cartoon character T-shirts, sports jerseys and vintage high fashion brands at the Re-Run storefront located in the garage of 1835. Shoppers may be familiar with this store as it was previously located at Westfield Plaza Bonita Mall in National City, California, but made the change last year to a more centralized location for its customers.

Castillo has been an active participant within the community since 2019, with his Pull up and Eat initiative to feed the homeless in downtown San Diego. He has since been an advocate for the people in his city. In 2020, Castillo saw an opportunity to create a business and put some of his goals for the city into place. Castillo and Clave hosted a community active listening space back in August of 2020, and most recently in March 2021 hosted an event called “Business over Breakfast.” This event includes various guest panelists and an opportunity for local entrepreneurs to “learn from one another, network, come to talk about their businesses and learn about other businesses,” as stated on the studio’s Instagram account. “Business over Breakfast,” has since then become a monthly event hosted every first Friday of the month.

In 2021 as businesses began to reopen, Castillo and Clave started to host Sunday markets at 1835 abiding by COVID-19 state and local guidelines. After this weekend, the next upcoming event is on Sunday, March 28. The market has a $2 donation fee and features creator booths ranging from vintage stores like Ancestors, Snot Nose Thrift, Third Hand Aesthetics and vendors like SD Custom Footwear. There is also a variety of food vendors from Froviche Seafood, La Familia SoCal Finest Barbacoa and The Fast Food Co., which ties the whole experience together. The Sunday Market also gives the opportunity for musicians to showcase their talents. Some common artists that you’ll see are Andy Cash, MadWaves, Saturn Blvd and WLLB, who will take turns performing and creating a fun and dynamic ambiance for shoppers.

With continuous support to their community, Castillo and Clave continue to grow 1835 Creative Studios into a cultural hub and community space for artists and fellow citizens in San Diego. The market will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to the public every Sunday in March.