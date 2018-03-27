‘Tomb Raider’- A necessary reboot?

The 2018 reboot of “Tomb Raider” that premiered on March 16 was an endless cliffhanger—but in the literal sense rather than figuratively.

With remakes becoming a staple in the film industry, and the 2001 version of “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” nearing its 20 year mark, it only made sense that the older film could use a revamp. But was it really necessary, and did this adaptation do its predecessor enough justice?

The overall storyline of the 2018 version was decent, but it lacked a certain depth or even chutzpah that was displayed in the older version starring Angelina Jolie. The newer film consisted mostly of plot build-up combined with lots action, but no thrill, and a touch of predictability. It also took at least an hour and 15 minutes of the two hours to get down to the true nitty-gritty of the story. It may have also helped if Lara Croft, played by Alicia Vikander, was as convincing of a Lara Croft as when played by Jolie.

Now, this isn’t to say that the “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” of 2001 was, by any means, an astounding piece of work. However, considering both the special effects and production quality of the time during which the movie was released, it wasn’t that bad. It felt more like watching someone play a video game; similar to those from which the first set of Tomb Raider films originated. It may have lacked significant backstory, but there were missions, and they were completed again with the same similarity of a video game.

While the two films share similarities, it is clear that the reboot is going in it’s own direction instead of following the storylines of its predecessor. In this newer version, Vikander comes into her role as Lara Croft in her braided glory by the end of the film, potentially setting up for a sequel in the “Tomb Raider” franchise. If so, hopefully in this case, the sequel will be better than the first. It is safe to say it would be OK to wait for this film to come to a movie streaming source instead of watching it in theaters.

