The Mesa Press

Menu

‘Tomb Raider’- A necessary reboot?

Alicia+Vikander+becomes+new+Lara+Croft+in+the+%22Tomb+Raider%22+reboot+
Alicia Vikander becomes new Lara Croft in the

Alicia Vikander becomes new Lara Croft in the "Tomb Raider" reboot

Photo Credit: MCT Campus

Photo Credit: MCT Campus

Alicia Vikander becomes new Lara Croft in the "Tomb Raider" reboot

Chelsea Heath, Staff Writer
March 27, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






               The 2018 reboot of “Tomb Raider” that premiered on March 16  was an endless cliffhanger—but in the literal sense rather than figuratively.  
 With remakes becoming a staple in the film industry, and the 2001 version of “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” nearing its 20 year mark, it only made sense that the older film could use a revamp. But was it really necessary, and did this adaptation do its predecessor enough justice?
               The overall storyline of the 2018 version was decent, but it lacked a certain depth or even chutzpah that was displayed in the older version starring Angelina Jolie. The newer film consisted mostly of  plot build-up combined with lots action, but no thrill, and a touch of predictability. It also took at least an hour and 15 minutes of the two hours to get down to the true nitty-gritty of the story. It may have also helped if Lara Croft, played by Alicia Vikander, was as convincing of a Lara Croft as when played by Jolie.
              Now, this isn’t to say that the “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” of 2001 was, by any means, an astounding piece of work. However, considering both the special effects and production quality of the time during which the movie was released, it wasn’t that bad. It felt more like watching someone play a video game; similar to those from which the first set of Tomb Raider films originated. It may  have lacked significant backstory, but there were missions, and they were completed again with the same similarity of a video game.
             While the two films share similarities, it is clear that the reboot is going in it’s own direction instead of following the storylines of its predecessor. In this newer version, Vikander comes into her role as Lara Croft in her braided glory by the end of the film, potentially setting up for a sequel in the “Tomb Raider” franchise. If so, hopefully in this case, the sequel will be better than the first. It is safe to say it would be OK to wait for this film to come to a movie streaming source instead of watching it in theaters.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags:

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • ‘Tomb Raider’- A necessary reboot?

    climate

    California continues to burn while nearing end of the year

  • ‘Tomb Raider’- A necessary reboot?

    Culture

    Mesa offers assistance for students in need

  • ‘Tomb Raider’- A necessary reboot?

    News

    Wildfires leave Northern California Communities in Ruins

  • ‘Tomb Raider’- A necessary reboot?

    News

    St. Louis up in Arms

  • News

    Chancellor’s Forum Reveals News About Enrollment, No Budget Cuts.

  • ‘Tomb Raider’- A necessary reboot?

    Culture

    “It,” the horror remake that finally floats

  • ‘Tomb Raider’- A necessary reboot?

    News

    Trump administration rescinds DACA, hundreds rally to defend program

  • News

    Women survivors share their stories

  • ‘Tomb Raider’- A necessary reboot?

    Culture

    Protesters keep up the pressure to halt construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline

  • ‘Tomb Raider’- A necessary reboot?

    News

    Kluwe promotes tolerance at Mesa

Home
‘Tomb Raider’- A necessary reboot?