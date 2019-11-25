On Air talent gets her day

Hundreds of classic rock ‘n’ roll enthusiasts gathered at the Vinyl Draft, a small dive bar that nestles in the beginning of Pacific Beach, to celebrate the on-air talent Coe Lewis of San Diego’s classic rock radio station 101.5 KGB. As of Oct. 11th, San Diego Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer proclaimed that day as Coe Lewis Day.

Not only were lifelong listeners of 101.5 KGBinvited but some of her on-air peers came to pay their respects and celebrate this day with her. 101.5 KGB’s midday host Clint August stopped by and presented the certificate of Coe Lewis Day. Tommy Sablan, aka “Little Tommy,” who frequently co-hosts with Lewis on the afternoon show stopped by, as well as her other close family and friends who crammed into the little dive bar.

Since 1986, Lewis has captivated and influenced music fans who love classic rock in the city of San Diego. Lewis has been on the radio since she first was on air with 101.5 KGB and has seen the evolution of the music industry and radio to what it is today. She’s seen it all ⁠—from records being played through vinyls on the air, to a company change when clearwater channel communications was bought out by iHeartMedia, and everything in between.

Before doing the afternoon show solo, she was one half of the Bob and Coe Show with former Operations Director Bob Buchmann. The show first aired in 2014, until ultimately ended after 5 years. Throughout the trials and tribulations that has happened in her career, she’s kept a smile on her face and the classic rock ‘n’ roll heritage alive.

Listeners were eager to see Lewis as she did a live broadcast event from the event. During commercial breaks, she took photos and even spoke with listeners who discussed their favorite Lewis moments and reminisced on the memories that rock ‘n’ roll has given them throughout the years.

Tto see the evolution of rock ‘n’ roll in San Diego through generations in one event and to see the younger generation appreciate what Lewis meant to 101.5 KGB and rock music as a whole. When presented with the official Coe Lewis Day certificate, Lewis was seen a little teary-eyed and the vintage rock n roll memorabilia that was placed throughout the bar like a rock n roll museum. She expressed how blessed she was and her gratitude that everyone came out to support her on this special day.

Not only was she awarded her own day, the owner of the Vinyl Draft bar presented and gifted her a signed guitar by one of her favorite bands, Bad Company. Lewis was also inducted into the Vinyl Draft Hall of Fame, which includes another San Diego legend, the San Diego Chicken, who was inducted into the hall earlier this year. You can still catch Lewis broadcasting live during traffic hours on 101.5 KGB.