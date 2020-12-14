Rossi+Rock+puts+on+the+dad+shoes

Rossi Rock, a hip hop artist originating out of the South Bay has emerged as one of San Diego’s local acts. With three albums, three EPs, and five singles Rossi continues to gain a fanbase that varies in ages. Beginning with local performances in Chicano Park back in 2017, the artist has reached a new level of stardom now being lined up to play in events like Baja Fest, a musical festival hosted by Papas and Beer in Rosarito, Mexico. Continuing to put music out for his city’s enjoyment, Rossi introduces a new rhythm to his musical repertoire.

His long awaited album, “Dad Shoes,” is finally here. Fans have been eagerly waiting for a major project from the metallic stallion since his seven song album, “The Main Chambelan,” which he released independently in 2018. Fans should expect a quick listen in this four-track album; this could be a trend that artists follow because of listeners’ short attention span. The album comes at a time where San Diegans are coping with the realities of a pandemic. Throughout the album, Rossi sheds light on being a dad with two kids and the daily struggles that come with the life long job title.

Rossi teams up with local producer WLLB on the first track of the album titled, “The Last Dance.” Throughout the song, Rossi highlights what he’s been doing since his two year absence in between albums. He talks about a recent trip to Hawaii, and also references the recently anticipated sports documentary of Micheal Jordan’s last season as a Chicago Bull.The artist also reminds us all to love our parents unconditionally.

A recurring guest on Rossi’s tracks, hip hop artist Sebby OG, collabs again as they essentially made the unofficial theme song made for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. — aka “El Niño” — produced by Pxnacho Beats . This bay area high octane beat gets listeners amped up with stanzas, “Daygo player like Fernando Tatis La Jolla my beach,” and, “…young tatis imma knock it out of Petco.” Locals will connect to these two lines as the two rappers reference popular attractions around the county including the shortstop.

The song ends with the voice excerpt from Padres play-by-play announcer Don Orsillo who calls the play of Fernando Tatis hitting the controversial grand slam against the Texas Rangers during the shortened 2020 season. This song highlights the historical run of the San Diego Padres this year as they reached the playoffs and got their first playoff series win in over a decade.

“Dad Shoes” is the product of a hidden gem that San Diego hasn’t recognized yet.