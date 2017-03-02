Sweet Myths debut with their EP “Yoloy”





The Sweet Myths, a new San Diego rock band, is out with their debut EP “Yoloy,”which reminds listeners of the simplicity of rock with its catchy guitar riffs, hard sounding drums and vocals that will deliver goosebumps.

The Sweet Myths consists of Diego Rodriguez on vocals and rhythm guitar, David “Deejay” Rich on lead guitar, David Sullivan on drums, and Dylan Farrol on bass. Deejay, Rodriguez and Sullivan study at Mesa College and are part of the Applied Music Program.

“Yoloy” harkens back to the early 2000’s with bands like The Strokes, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Kings of Leon .

On the opening track, “161,” Rodriguez’s vocals has an edge to his tone with a mixture between Wolfmother’s Andrew Stockdale and Audioslave’s Chris Cornell. Although Rodriguez has similarities to these great vocalists, Rodriguez found a tone that’s his own and makes you want to listen to him over and over again.

The Sweet Myths show their versatility in each song, but really takes a turn on “Fuego” with a much slower pace and intellectual guitar riffs by Deejay that alluded to Carlos Santana’s rhythm. On the same track, Farrol’s bass line is not to be ignored , and is reminiscent of Paul McCartney’s rocking bass line on “I Want You (She’s So Heavy).”

The only complaint from this EP is the quality of the recording. Although recorded at a house, its quality gives it a distinct tone only heard in EP’s with low budget, which gives it a raw sound that adds texture to each track with its flaws.

Throughout the EP, Deejay’s catchy but simple guitar riffs presents the talent he possesses. Sullivan’s rich drum patterns, clean fills and creative use of his kit add a rich rhythm to each tune. Farrol’s heavy-sounding bass keeps the album going with a steady sound and Rodriguez vocal edginess and ability, sends chills up the spine.

The Sweet Myths jazz influence can be heard in all tracks in specific “Lydian” Deejay’s guitar riff could have been interchanged into a jazz song and would still sound great. “I feel like we did everything we set up to do.” said Deejay.

The Sweet Myths bring a fresh sound that is pleasing to the ear. With “Yoloy” being an EP, Sweet Myth have succeeded at keeping their listeners interested for more of their jazzy rock sound.

https://www.facebook.com/sweetmyths/

https://sweetmyths.bandcamp.com/’