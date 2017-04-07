Chaz Bundick Meets The Matsson 2 release “Star Stuff” an ’80s style jazz trio

“Star Stuff”, an overabundance of earthy, surf, jazzy ethereal sounds feeling like a dance between madness and sanity.

Chaz Bundick also knows by his previous projects as Toro y Moi. An’80s electro psych rock reliving the ’80s pop era. He leaves behind Toro Y Moi project to collaborate with San Diego natives Jared and Jonathan. Bundick last album left a sour taste with a rather unsuccessful last album “What For.?” On Bundick’s last album he tried to revive the ’80s pop with electronic instruments and lazy lyrics that made the listener feel like he ran out of ideas and started re-using rhythms and hooks. Bundick’s decision to work with Matsson 2 has showcased his smooth dreamy voice with the support of formally trained guitar and drum. The trio has found Bundick’s niche – jazz – hopefully the trio will continue their work since this album was sort of an impromptu jam session.

The Mattson 2 have Bachelor’s and Master of Fine Arts degrees in music from UC San Diego, and UC Irvine, respectively. They have worked with many up-and-coming artists like BADBADNOTGOOD, Cornelius, Silver Apples, Thomas Campbell and many more. They’re slowly making the way up the ranks in the current generation of artist in the L.A. area; now with the help of Bundick they can start to release albums of similar or better caliber.

The album starts with Jared’s jazz rhythms accompanied by aforementioned hard-bop style drumming comes in with an authority which tell listeners to pay attention. The album production added some interesting sounds in the background that after listening to a couple times finally came through and made for a more textural rich sound, in the track “Disco Kid” they had a couple of crow sounds that can catch the listener off guard; when you hear it for the first time you question if you’re crazy or are you really listening to crows.

The album’s first vocals “I think I gone and lost my mind” after 13 minutes of Jared and Jonathan jazz jam session states, we’re here listen to us, we’ve got good music..

The album gives a small snapshot of three artists trying to know each other’s musical preference, a delicate dance between three gifted musicians. Bundick’s strong voice comes in softly giving the listener an impression that each word is thought through carefully. In addition to Bundick’s vocals Jared’s homey guitar style brings memories of surf days or calm rainy nights. In contrast to Jared’s mellow guitar rhythm is Jonathan’s hard-bop rhythm and complex fills that really accentuate everything else that is going on.

Pitchfork rated this album a 6.9/10. It feels they forgot to listen deeper into the album, missing those little things that gives the album its charm. Small samples deep within the rhythm that give the album a psychedelic ambiance strengthening the crazy genius sound of the album. But what is important is that Bundick finally found a place where his voice can be used as a canvas that has made a jazz psych-rock album with no care of what anyone or anybody is thinking.