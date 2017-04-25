Earth Day done the right way

Close Juan Ramirez proclaims, "Earth First," in front of City Hall at the end of the March for Science in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 22, 2017. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/TNS) TNS TNS Juan Ramirez proclaims, "Earth First," in front of City Hall at the end of the March for Science in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 22, 2017. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/TNS)





Mesa College hosted an event for Earth Day on Apr. 17 that featured booths set up by environmentalist groups. Additionally, on Apr. 22 the campus hosted Canyon Day, where volunteers helped pick up waste from neighboring Tecolote Canyon. The volunteers that took part in the cleanup, received a free t-shirt, snacks, certificate of participation, and earned community service credit. The goal was to, “create an opportunity for community collaboration focusing on outreach, education and awareness of conservation of the environment and preservation of Tecolote Canyon.”

According to earthday.org, during the 1970’s the environment was not something many focused on until the U.S. Senator of Wisconsin, Gaylord Nelson, founded Earth Day by joining with the anti-war movement with students to use their energy and voice to get the word out about the sustainability that the Earth needs. Since it was founded with the help of students, Earth Day falls on April 22nd each year; in between spring break and final exams.

The first Earth Day day had an unanticipated outstanding turnout of over 20 million people coast-to-coast participating in protests and demonstrations, including student organizations, political parties, and groups fighting against oil pollution, raw sewage, pesticides, loss of wildlife, and toxic dumps.

By 1990, Earth Day went world wide with many other countries participating and promoting a sustainable Earth.

Today, Earth Day continues to bring more awareness to the Planet and the conservation that it requires. As reported by earthday.org, there are about 5,000 environmentalist groups, including World Nature Organization, Rainforest Alliance, and Clean Air Network; spread between 184 countries. Additional to the events that these groups do year round on Earth Day, many of the groups come together to bring special awareness to their conservation efforts to many people who are unaware of ways they can participate. Some ways to preserve and save the earth include using a recyclable water bottle, creating a compost pile, starting a garden with plants and vegetables, making your home energy efficient, and avoiding using plastic bags.

San Diego EarthWorks held their 28th annual Earth Fair at Balboa Park on Apr. 23 There was a parade that started from the Natural History Museum and ended at the Puppet Theater. Four stages were be set up providing music and entertainment, a food pavilion, an art gallery featuring pieces of endangered species and art using recycled material, and a display of products for your home to become more eco-friendly. Their goal was to be a zero-waste event indicating everything that was discarded will be reused, recycled, or put towards a compost. To get more information, visit earthdayweb.org.

You can join the movement by visiting http://www.earthday.org/take-action/ and choose from 6 of the “Acts of Green” by accepting to take part in different acts that can positively affect the earth and help them reach their goal of 3 billion. The end goal is to turn everyday into Earth Day.