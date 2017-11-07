Mesa will honor veterans in week-long celebration

With Veterans Day around the corner, various activities are planned for next week to honor our veterans with Veterans Celebration Week. According to the San Diego Community College District, nearly 14,000 veterans, active-duty military personnel and dependents are enrolled in the district.

Originally called Armistice Day, Veterans Day became a national holiday in 1938 and received its official name change in 1954 by President Eisenhower.

Veterans Day is observed annually on Nov. 11 and honors all American Veterans, both living and dead, but pays special tribute to living veterans that have served our country honorably during war and peacetime.

The Office of Communications spoke to Ramiro Hernandez, Mesa College Counseling Department Professor.

“For our student veterans, they know they’re never forgotten here on our campus,” Hernandez said. “We always encourage our student veterans to get involved in our campus because we definitely know that they have tremendous leadership. At the end of the day, with any military-related holiday, we like to show our appreciation. We try to do it in a way that also promotes their educational advancement, while celebrating their service.”

Hernandez recognized that we should pay tribute to these heroes every single day, and he is thankful Mesa has been able to turn it into a week full of events to honor them.

For a complete list of events, visit https://www.sdmesa.edu/calendar or the Veterans Resource Center.