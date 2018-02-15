Printing Made Easier for Students

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

At the start of the spring semester, San Diego Mesa College incorporated a new and time efficient method for its students to use the Learning Resource Center’s printing services.

By visiting the Mesa College website, students can create a PaperCut account which allows them to access Mesa printers without swiping a student ID.

Kristin Krogh, the Instructional Support Supervisor at Mesa said, “We’re excited to make it a little bit easier for students”.

The new system’s highlighted feature is its option to print from anywhere. Students are now able to log on to their account at home, or away from campus, and send their papers to the Mesa printers. The pages will be held in the queue for six hours until students are able to physically print them.

Mesa student Kai Miller said, “It’s quick and effective. I’m not saying it’s better than the last. It’s OK I guess.”

There are however, mixed reviews from students about the new system. Mesa student Mateo Vargas said, “I would like the card to be implemented back. That would be faster. This is pretty annoying, I feel like the old system wasn’t broken. Don’t fix what isn’t broken.”

Additional options in the new printing system include double sided printing and multifunctional printers. Students are now able to copy, scan, and print. Scanned and copied items can also be sent to the student’s e-mail.

Krogh added that if students need help with transferring their existing funds from student IDs, they can see the staff in the LRC for assistance. Money can be added through PayPal, cash, or credit card. Pay for Print transition stations are located throughout the LRC, with eight machines available.

There may also be a mobile aspect to the system available in the future, however concrete dates are not available at this time. To create a PaperCut account students can visit this website