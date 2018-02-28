Auditions for “The Vagina Monologues”

The Vagina Monologues is an episodic play written by activist and feminist Eve Ensler. The title of the play is literal – it introduces various female performers who recite vulvic-centric stories about issues of sexuality such as; childbirth, masochism, sexual assault, genital mutilation, and masturbation. The script is honest and describes the immediate experience of women who have had violence inflicted upon them. The monologues have been delivered by celebrities and college students alike, and Mesa College is hosting one of its very own cold readings.

On Thursday, March 1st, anyone is welcome to audition for the Vagina Monologues at the Apolliad Theatre or C100 at 5 p.m on campus. The auditions consist of a cold reading of the script, and no appointment is needed, solely be prepared to read the script in both English and Spanish.

All proceeds from the play will be donated to non-profit organizations that aim to end violence and exploitation of women across the globe. There will be approximately 3-5 rehearsals scheduled to meet during weekday evenings and perhaps one weekend day. All participants who audition must volunteer their time and craft. For more information contact George Ye at gye@sdccd.edu.

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Los Monólogos de la Vagina es una obra episódica escrita por activista y feminista, Eve Ensler. El título de la obra es literal y introduce un número de mujeres que recitan historias personales sobre temas como el aprendizaje de la sexualidad, la maternidad, el machismo, las agresiones sexuales, las mutilaciones genitales femeninas, y masturbacion. El monólogo es honesto y aborda directamente, mediante experiencias, la violencia infligida a las mujeres, y ha sido recitado por artistas y estudiantes de la universidad, y Mesa College está presentando su propia obra.

El Jueves, primero de marzo, todos son bienvenidos a audicionar para la obra “Los Monólogos de la Vagina” en el teatro Apolliad o C100 a las 5 de la tarde en la escuela. Los audiciones consisten de llegar sin cita y leer un monólogo. Solamente tiene que estar preparado de leer el monologo en ingles y en español.

Todo los ingresos de la obra serán donados a organizaciones sin fines de lucro que se dedican a acabar la violencia y explotación infligida a las mujeres por todo el mundo. Habrán aproximadamente 3 a 5 ensayos programados a reunirse durante los días de la semanas en la tarde y quizas un dia en el fin. Todo los participantes que van a audicionar tienen que voluntar su tiempo y sus talentos. Para obtener más información por favor contacten George Ye a su correo gye@sdccd.edu.