The Mesa Press

Become apart of Lupe’s Taco Shop!

A+look+inside+the+remodeled+mexican+eatery
A look inside the remodeled mexican eatery

A look inside the remodeled mexican eatery

Instagram account @maunogueron

Instagram account @maunogueron

A look inside the remodeled mexican eatery

Melanie Reiter, Staff Writer
March 7, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Lupe’s Taco Shop will be visiting the Mesa campus this Thursday, March 8th to recruit students seeking employment! The authentic Mexican restaurant is located off of Linda Vista Rd., which is conveniently close to the campus. It has recently been remodeled, with an upgraded digital menu and trendy décor creating a modern feel with its neon-light taco sign, hanging lights, fun textiles, and an open kitchen which takes pride in making everything from scratch- except the Hot Cheetos they stuff in their signature burrito. Yep, a Hot Cheetos burrito!

Edwina, a supervisor says, “we are looking for outgoing, energetic students who enjoy working as a team.” Lupe’s has plenty of open positions for part-time and full-time, including cashiers, bussers, and light prep cooks.

If this interests you, print out a resume and stop by Sunrize plaza in between the Mesa Commons area and bookstore anytime from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. to get more information!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Become apart of Lupe’s Taco Shop!

    climate

    California continues to burn while nearing end of the year

  • Become apart of Lupe’s Taco Shop!

    Culture

    Mesa offers assistance for students in need

  • Become apart of Lupe’s Taco Shop!

    News

    Wildfires leave Northern California Communities in Ruins

  • Become apart of Lupe’s Taco Shop!

    News

    St. Louis up in Arms

  • News

    Chancellor’s Forum Reveals News About Enrollment, No Budget Cuts.

  • Become apart of Lupe’s Taco Shop!

    Culture

    “It,” the horror remake that finally floats

  • Become apart of Lupe’s Taco Shop!

    News

    Trump administration rescinds DACA, hundreds rally to defend program

  • News

    Women survivors share their stories

  • Become apart of Lupe’s Taco Shop!

    Culture

    Protesters keep up the pressure to halt construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline

  • Become apart of Lupe’s Taco Shop!

    News

    Kluwe promotes tolerance at Mesa

Home
Become apart of Lupe’s Taco Shop!