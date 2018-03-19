Student health services organize stress and anxiety workshop

Student Health Services located in I-400, for all your physical/mental/emotional needs.

Student Health Services located in I-400, for all your physical/mental/emotional needs.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

At the suggestion from San Diego Mesa College students, Student Health Services runs a stress and anxiety workshop know as, “Be Calm.”

“Be Calm” meet on Tuesdays from 1-1:50 p.m. at Student Health Services located on the second floor of the I-400 building.

At the helm of the “Be Calm” workshop is Rebecca Lee. Lee is a licensed marriage and family therapist with degrees from San Diego State University and Bethel University.

“Be calm” is very personal, Lee checks in on how everyone is doing. Depending on the mood of the room, the workshop will proceed in an appropriate direction.

For many students, going to class then leaving with no real interactions is a very real thing. While “Be Calm” gives the participants the tools to properly deal with stress and anxiety, it also aims to establish a sense of community. With the welcoming atmosphere of the workshop, “Be Calm” hopes to fill that need.

Lee emphasized there is no commitment, so there’s no pressure to continue going or if a student misses some sessions.

Lee said, “Be calm’ workshop and Student Health Services is there to help students academic needs by caring for their emotional and mental health.”

The “Be Calm” workshop is just one of the few groups that have been run by Student Health Services over the years. In past years the workshops have pertained to LGBTQ, grief, or relationships.

For students that feel they need something more frequent or private, the student health fee covers eight therapy sessions with the fully licensed health services staff.