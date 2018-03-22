Suspect identified in sexual assault case at Mesa

The San Diego Community College District Police Department has identified the suspect accused of sexual assault against a female student on campus. The assault happened on March 16 near the Learning Resource Center. Police say 21-year-old Guillermo Montiel, a student at Mesa, was arrested for California Penal Code 220 – Assault to Commit Rape on March 17. According to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, Montiel was released after posting a $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 26.

An email, sent March 16 by the SDCCD Police Department to students, said Montiel walked with the victim from the Social & Behavioral Sciences building to the grassy area near the LRC, then attempted to pin her down and place his hands in her pants and under her shirt. The victim was able to push Montiel away and leave the area, police said. The victim, whose name remains confidential, currently has a restraining order against Montiel, according to Lieutenant Diana Medero of the SDCCD Police Department.

Medero said “sexual assaults are about control,” and to “be strong about saying no to the person committing the act.” Medero added that if you experience a sexual assault, you should come forward immediately, so the person committing the crime can be stopped before potentially seeking out other victims. She also urges students to “always be mindful of your surroundings and walk in groups.” Police escorts are always available on campus by calling police dispatch at 619-388-6405.

The department is also presenting a free self-defense training course on the second floor of the Mesa Commons building. The course will be split into two parts on April 7 and April 14, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The program will be offered to female students and staff at Mesa. You must attend both courses. Courses for men will be available at a later date. For more information or to register for the upcoming courses, you can contact Linda Seamans by email – lseamans@sdccd.edu.