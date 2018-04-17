Career Fair for all at Mesa College

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

One of San Diego Mesa College’s resources, the Career Center, put on a Career Fair on April 12 at the Mesa Promenade. The Career Fair included over 50 employers and organizations from around San Diego that were looking to hire anyone interested.

Employers varied from In-n-Out, Lupe’s Taco Shop, hotels such as Wyndham and Rancho Bernardo, educational programs, volunteer organizations, and department stores such as the Navy Exchange and Zara.

A recruiter from the San Diego Humane Society, John Haas, talked about how eager he was for potential new hires. “We’re doubling our workforce and we’re going to be increasing our intake of animals probably about to 20,000 animals a year, so we need lots and lots of good help. Without the great staff, we can’t accomplish our mission.”

Mesa Student and Career Fair attendee, Yessenia Robles, said that “[The Career Fair] was very informative with the job descriptions…it’s a great place to find jobs for the summer.” Robles also mentioned how helpful this event is to students and she shared how she applied at Splash Babies, a swim school for children, right on the spot.Another Mesa Student, Gustavo Acosta was surprised by the amount of employers at the Career Fair and said, “There’s a lot of options, more than I expected.”

Peer ambassador, Cassie Casares, who works for the Outreach program at Mesa, provided background information on the event and said, “There’s one in the fall, one in the spring and everyone here…the professionals and companies come out [to hire].” Casares also mentioned how beneficial this is to students, “Students are able to pick and choose…submit resumes, they can create interviews with the people that are here today and then try to get a job for the summer or the fall, or if they need one right now.”

Aside from this event allowing students to get a job, Casares also shared, “it’s a great way to network too…if you’re trying to maybe get an internship…some of these places are even volunteer programs, so you could definitely volunteer there too.”

The Career Fair is a prominent event at Mesa and works to provide students with jobs. Spring or fall, the Career Fair is there to recruit, hire, and offer volunteer and/or internship opportunities to help students get involved.