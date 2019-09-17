New registration system frustrates students

San Diego Community College District students have recently had to transition to a new comprehensive student software registration system “mySDCCD” replacing Reg-E. This new software platform has been a slow-going project that first started in 2014. Students have reportedly had a positive experience with this user-friendly academic platform.

mySDCCD has several sections for most students’ needs, such as accessing financial aid, registering for classes, obtaining student records, and general information. There’s even a student store section in case someone needs to get their parking pass or textbooks that their classes require.

However in the beginning of August, there were reports of the student portal having technical difficulties resulting in students not being able to register. Professors were also not able to put or access grades of their students, as well. Since then, the problem has subsided and the site is up and running.

In comparison mySDCCD has a more organized system due to having most of the services only students need, while the legacy system had convoluting traits, such as having multiple software platforms, Faculty Web, Reg-E, CE Apply/Reg, and CE Faculty Web. This makes mySDCCD an easier platform for professors because they will not have to login to various platforms to retrieve grades or their students’ information.

mySDCCD has been a huge technical improvement for students’ learning experience; this has minimized the time of having to wait in person to obtain access to unofficial transcript information, financial aid grants, and overview of grades. If there are problems that occur with future registration, Mesa College has provided a Helpline at 619-388-2500 for student assistance.If visual aid is needed there are YouTube tutorials of how to create a mySDCCD account on San Diego Mesa College’s official website. Another source of help if needed is the Counseling on the third floor of the I4 building on campus.

“I feel like my experience was pretty good overall. Registering took way longer than with Reg-E because with Reg-E it took us at least most 45 minutes to find all our classes to make a schedule, with this one it was really hard and especially it doesn’t tell you what day and times like 12-1 and 4-5 for what days?” said student Deja Cooper.

Oriana Sosa a Nursing Major at Mesa College also had issues signing up with classes, and had one of her classes canceled. “I thought it was very confusing like to register for my classes and all that stuff. I also got some of my classes dropped multiple times, which is really stressful, and it was like one of them was dropped the week before school started. They said they were canceled, which was weird because when I look for it a class under nutrition it was there. So I looked for another nutrition class that I was looking for was there and I clicked on it leading to more issues. I had to sign up for different classes. One of them had to be different the rest I was able to find,” Sosa said.

