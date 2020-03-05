Mesa’s February crime report

If you witness a crime, make sure to report it.

The following list contains all the crimes that occurred at Mesa in February :

A single vehicle hit and run involving an unknown driver occurred on Feb. 3 in Mesa parking lot one. The hit and run occurred between the time of 7:45 and 11 a.m.

A petitioner reported that they had been harassed by another petitioner by the ES building on Feb. 3 at 10:54 a.m.

A phone was reported stolen from Mesa classroom B104 on Feb. 5. The phone was stolen between the time of 9:45 and 11 a.m on Feb. 3. This case is still pending as of Feb. 3.

A vehicle alarm was reported going off in Mesa parking lot four on Feb. 3 around 6:15 pm.

A bicycle was reported stolen from the MC building bike rack on Feb. 5. The bicycle was stolen between the time of 2:15 and 9:00 p.m on Feb 3.

A student reported possible harassment on Feb. 4. They believe that somebody has been harassing them through social media.

A suspicious vehicle with a paper plate and their vehicle identification number covered in Mesa parking garage PS1 was reported on Feb. 6 at 8:14 p.m. A parking citation was issued the same day.

A student reported receiving harassing phone calls and emails on Feb. 7 at 1:55 p.m.

A suspicious vehicle was reported parked on the access road near the MS building with a faculty permit on the dashboard. The vehicle was reported on Feb. 17 at 6:57 p.m.

A cell phone and charger were reported stolen by an unknown suspect after a student left them unattended on Feb. 21. The theft occurred on Feb. 20 between the time of 7:00 and 9:00 p.m.

An unknown suspect was reported damaging the door on the softball field storage shed on Feb. 26. The vandalism occurred between Feb. 25 at 3:00 p.m and Feb. 26 at 10:30 a.m.

If you have witnessed a crime or been a victim of one, make sure to report it to the campus police located at building Q by the parking structure.