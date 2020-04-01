SDCCD online classes will continue through spring and summer

Spring and summer 2020 classes will continue online for the duration of the semester, announced the San Diego Community College District (SDDCD).

SDCCD Chancellor Constance M. Carroll expressed that the resolution was made to help in academic planning. The decision was imperative during this time of deep uncertainty, given the ongoing social distancing order amid the coronavirus crisis, added Carroll.

“It was a herculean task to move more than 6,000 class sections to alternative modes of instruction,” Carroll applauded, “But district faculty and staff understand what’s at stake for our students and for our community as we all collectively work to stop the spread of the coronavirus.”

SDCCD closed all its campuses and facilities and directed its approximately 5,000 employees to start working remotely on March 23. All SDCCD events have been canceled. Spring 2020 Commencement Ceremonies will be postponed for all district campuses: City, Mesa, Miramar, and Continuing Education.

Thousands of SDCCD students rely on the campus for necessary services. Carroll noted that though campus is closed, essential services such as counseling, tutoring, and health services are continuing to help students remotely.

Carroll emphasized that the district is committed to helping their most vulnerable students. “This includes meeting their basic needs and ensuring they receive financial aid, even if they don’t have a permament mailing address.” Carroll added.

To ensure students have a successful rest of the semester online, laptops have been provided to pupils in need. Although many students’ digital needs have been met, the resources are finite. To help with Wi-Fi access, laptops, and other emergency services, the district has begun fundraising. Donations to the SDCCD coronavirus relief fund can be made here.