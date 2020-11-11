Biden trumps incumbent to secure White House

Former Vice President Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump on Saturday, Nov. 7 to become the 46th President of the United States, according to The Associated Press and other major news outlets.

After three days of uncertainty following what was a contentious and turbulent election day, Biden emerged on Saturday morning with 290 Electoral College votes, a figure which propelled him well above the necessary 270 votes needed to secure a presidential election win, the AP reported. Biden managed to acquire vital victories in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, narrowly flipping back the once long-time Democratic strongholds that Trump won in 2016.

At 11:25 a.m. EST on Nov. 7, the AP called Pennsylvania for Biden, rewarding the former Vice President with the state’s 20 electoral college votes, adding to his then total of 264, allowing him to break the 270 threshold and secure a presidential victory. According to the AP, Nevada followed close behind, adding an additional six electoral college votes and providing Biden with a total of 290, which is in contrast to Trump’s total of 214 electoral college votes.

Biden vowed to unify the country and to put an end to the endemic divisiveness, the AP reported, which has become a defining feature of American politics over the past four years.

“I sought this office to restore the soul of America,” Biden said in his victory speech, “and to make America respected around the world again and to untie us here at home.”

Additionally, history was made as Kamala Harris became the first woman, as well as the first woman of color, to obtain the office of Vice President, according to the AP. Moreover, Harris is on her way to becoming the “highest-ranking woman ever to serve” in the U.S. government.

Despite several major news outlets calling the election in favor of Biden, Trump has pervasively lambasted the media, as well as the public, claiming the election was “stolen” as the result of widespread voter fraud, according to the AP. On Nov. 7, Trump took to his omnipresent Twitter account to declare, “I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED…” However, Twitter flagged the latter statement as “disputed,” explaining that Trump’s claim that there has been any sort of election fraud is not substantiated or supported by election experts.

Trump and his supporters have also continued to contest claims regarding the legitimacy of media outlets calling the election in favor of Biden, citing widespread bias and a mismanaged voting system, despite the fact that the latter claims have not been endorsed by election officials or any major news outlet — including Fox News.

As it stands, Biden is the President-Elect of the United States, poised to rescue, as he put it, “the very soul of the nation.”