Dr.+Lee+Lambert+selected+as+a+finalist+for+SDCCD+chancellor

Lee Lambert is the last of the four finalists speaking in a question and answer forum to help finalize the position as the new chancellor for San Diego Community College District.

Lambert, who served in the military, earned his Doctor of Law (J.D.) from Seattle University School of Law and began his career working in higher education at his alma mater, Evergreen State College.

“The military instilled in me a lot of self discipline that I would need to go on to be successful.”

Lambert was later given the opportunity to be the Vice President for Human Resources and Legal Affairs of Evergreen State College. Lambert then took the position of President and CEO of Shoreline Community College, where this led him to his current position as Chancellor of Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona. His tenure began in 2013.

Emphasized that every place should be a safe space, especially in a learning environment, Lambert states “Every decision we make is through the lens of racial inequity,” he said.

With remote learning in full effect he asks the question, “Are we delivering online [education] at the level of quality that will be needed going forward?” Lambert wants to make programs offered by SDCCD relevant to students today, as well as future students.

In his closing statements he stated, “We are ensuring our students who go through our general education curriculum and go on to transfer are truly walking away with the skills that will prepare them for the next step.”

The new SDCCD chancellor will be announced in late March.