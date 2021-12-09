What spring semester at Mesa college will look like

Spring semester is upon us and there are new changes, from parking permits to campus being fully open. Parking permits that were not required for fall 2021 will now be required to park, starting this spring the price of the permits will be $25.00 as far as counseling goes counseling services will be conducted like it has been this past fall semester via zoom and over the phone per counseling office staff.

Doctor Ashanti Hands stated in a Campus Community Forum that “student services has three new tech tools that students can look forward to, one is a kick book eye scanner which allows students to make free digital copies of forms assignments pages from the book, one is located in the LRC, there is also additional printing station students can now paper print on the first and fourth floors. Mesa has also added a cueless monitor where students could see where they are in the virtual lines.

Other things that will be fully open are the library, the financial aid office, food commons etc. Students new to campus can expect to see the newly opened Dreamers Center this resource center will be devoted to providing resources, support, and advocacy for students who identify as undocumented, AB540, Dreamer, or DACA. Students can also look forward to several Mesa sports teams being in action this spring semester including Mens and Womens basketball teams who are both undefeated at home so far this season.

The disbursement of financial aid checks are scheduled and should reach students’ bank accounts Feb. 28, 2022, if applied for financial aid through FAFSA.

There are several services that will be available for students over winter break, the stand that operated during the fall semester will continue to provide two large bags of free food over at the parking structure. Another resource that will be available for students is “211 San Diego”, where they also provide food resources, holiday assistance, as well as emergency rental and utility assistance. Students can experience the new quad that has been under construction the past few months which is located in front of the mesa commons building.