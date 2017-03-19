The Truth That Needs to Get Out





The movie many have been raving about, and has been inspiring hilarious memes, is “Get Out” directed by famous comedian Jordan Peele. This was not only a new approach for Peele, but for his fans. The movie hit theaters February 24, and as of mid March has reached $111.1 million in sales. For a film that cost only $5 million to make, it makes you wonder what it really was about this movie that went above and beyond; selling out theaters everywhere.

As trailers showed, the movie stars an African-American man in an interracial relationship with a Caucasian woman. The couple was getting ready to go on a weekend getaway to meet the girls’ parents, to which he asked “Do they know I’m black?” Now, let’s think about what that line really meant and why it’s crucial to our society. Besides the critique of the movie and the comedic relief, the hidden approach towards racism is what needs to be brought to fruition.

As many can agree, race has been a huge topic following the 2017 presidential election. For a movie that showcases black and white people in somewhat of a battle, it prompts the question as to whether the approach was accurate. I went to see the film, with a friend of mine from middle school, who happens to be African-American. Throughout the movie, he kept nodding his head at small statements the leading man made about race. Afterwards, when asked “Is that really how you feel with some white people?” To which his reply was a chuckle hidden with a yes.

It seems as though the topic of what to say, or what not to say, towards different races has risen and is providing for more awareness around race relations. With police brutality and protests such as the Black Lives Matter movement, it’s crucial to understand that racism is still a problem regardless of whether or not it is approached in a comfortable way. By this, I take an example from “Get Out” when the boyfriend met the girlfriend’s family, the topics that were brought up seemed to all be the same. As one family member made sure to say they voted for Obama, or another asked of his athletic skills.

Stereotypes, regardless of them not being “harmful” are still considered as a form of racism. Not all African-Americans voted for Obama, and even if someone did, it doesn’t justify a black person’s approval of someone because they voted for another black person. The movie portrayed an uncomfortable setting, as the boyfriend was treated as an outcast, and someone who the family was trying to say anything to, to make him feel comfortable; to which resulted in more disturbance.

If you are appalled, it’s unfortunately old news. These stereotypes have been progressively growing for generations, from the days of slavery actually. Stereotypes of dark-skinned people being: inhumane or inferior, still influence the perceptions and judgements of people today. Which has resulted in shoddy guesswork leading to the categorization of a person prior to even meeting them.

With the country being divided these days, it’s important to realize the amount of power our words actually hold. To be careful of the tone of our voices that may change to relate to a certain group of people, or to catch our thoughts that have been wired to believe stereotypes. The color of one’s skin doesn’t determine their mind, and as Peele portrayed in a humorous way, it’s important to realize the discomfort of being stereotyped.