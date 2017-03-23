Coincidental traits of cults leaders





There are many aspects that contribute to a cult. In many cases, the cult and cult leader view things as completely one sided, not always taking into consideration the opposing side of their beliefs or values. A cult by definition is defined as “a great devotion to a person, idea, object, movement or work”. In every cult there is a cult leader, a man or woman who stands above everyone else and guides their followers in what they believe is the best path for everyone.

It’s easy to say almost all the presidents of the United States have traits quite similar, but Trump’s administration has played a very different role in his short time as president thus far. The charisma, charm, and strong sense of authority doesn’t come from working hard and fair to get to the top. It comes from climbing the backs of people to achieve the goal of power. Whether it be in real estate, politics, or even a presidency, the difference is that Trump gained this charisma and authority in a way no one questions, and uses both to grasp the power that is given and not let it slip through his fingers.

According to Psychology Today, some of the traits of the cult leader include, a grandiose idea of who he is and what he can achieve, is frequently boastful of his accomplishments, and is preoccupied with fantasies of success and power. Sound familiar?

Understanding the grandiose idea of who he is and what he can accomplish, simply comes from listening to the way he speaks. A cult leader will want to make sure he is better, regardless of exactly how he is better or what he is better at. Trump is notorious for claiming he is the best at something. Throughout his campaign and into to his presidency, trump has mentioned on many occasions the way he does something better than anyone else does, “No one knows more about taxes than I do”, and “I would be the best for women, the best for women’s health issues” and also, “Nobody reads the Bible more that me”. This common trait in that of cult leaders establishes the authority in the leader, making sure his followers understand that no matter what, he is the best of the best. You really can’t do better than this guy.

The way he is hypersensitive to how he is perceived by others is another oddly similar trait Trump has with that of a cult leader. Not only has Trump been the most active president on social media, he is quite vocal about issues that truly bother him. During his campaign, it was actually entertaining to wait and see what inappropriate and immature things he would tweet about his opponents. This trait exposes vulnerability, but also leaves many opportunities to save face. This has been the only presidency where the president can tweet “How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!”. Without an event even being political, Trump will still has something to say. Meryl Streep made a comment about Trump during the Golden Globes this year, his response via twitter was mentioning that Streep was, “One of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes” and reminding his followers, “For the 100th time, I never ‘mocked’ a disabled reporter”. Yes, this man is running our country.

In the mean time, a cult leader is also preoccupied with fantasies of unlimited success and power. Trump has expressed his unrealistic goals to the people from the day he started running, and the execution, or lack thereof, has seemed like nothing but fantasies. He wants people to believe he is capable of having all the success and power in the world, similar to that of a cult leader. Encouraging their followers to believe in them while filling their minds with fantasies. The most notable promise he has made is building a wall on the border of Mexico and the U.S. which will eventually total to close to $12 billion dollars rising 35 to 40 feet or higher. A fantasy that is easier said than done.

There is no saying how the future of our country will unfold with this out of the ordinary president making decisions, but at least the cult like tendencies will be more transparent and easy to spot.