The Balance of Living and Going to School





The start of the new year brought many new opportunities to California: legalizing marijuana, the inauguration of President Trump, and even the raise of minimum wage. Though with the rise in prices for labor, the rest of the everyday necessities have grown as well- including, the cost of living.

San Diego has been a destination for many around the world, with its attractive beaches, historic landmarks, and just because it’s an overall eventful place to live. With that being said, the cost of living means the average person must have a pretty standard income to enjoy the luxury of the city. Though many of those who do reside in San Diego, fall under being a working student, since there are many reputable universities along the county.

When students from other cities want to make a move to the west coast, the cost of living can become overwhelming. It’s nearly impossible to live in San Diego, let alone California without working a part-time job that can be flexible with the school schedule, unless of course the parents are fortunate enough to pay the expenses. Though this isn’t always the case, of course.

To look at the demographics of this city, it’s astonishing the amount an average student usually pays for. Luckily, there are many apartments around different campuses that allow student housing for a cheaper price than the dorms, though those can run as low as $600 not including utilities or parking. For an average full-time student to be able to afford this, they must work a part-time job that pays over $10 an hour at least 30 hours a week. Just to afford rent, and still have some money left over for groceries and other necessities.

The pressure becomes higher with wanting to pass the classes at valued universities yet still make a living; sometimes the opportunity for socializing is minimized because of this. Though there are financial support systems that are offered such as FAFSA, those are used simply for textbooks and other school supplies. It’s a small amount that can’t fulfill the rent, so more attention needs to be given towards the stress of students.

Class of 2016, the loans taken out from students resulted in about $30,000 in debt right out of college, according to a study done by CNN. Meaning the student must pay at least $300 a month to pay off the debt in 10 years. Trying to go to school to gain a better future results in making a harder post-graduation life being entitled to the debt of education. Of course during the campaign of Bernie Sanders in 2016, one of the major promises was 2-year free college education to help this issue of student debt loan. But, this country is all for making those with little to nothing get by on their own, with endless promises.



The best bet for students, especially here in San Diego, to survive is get a job that can be flexible and able to fulfill their to income needed. With the city being so diverse, there are many opportunities that can supply those needs- the exhaustion and stress will never become easier. Until more approaches are taken towards helping those wanting to make a better life for themselves despite an education system that doesn’t support them.