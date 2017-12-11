Political Diversity Spreads Through America

Danica Roem during a news conference announcing Next Up Victory Fund, Virginia House of Delegates Endorsements in Alexandria, Va., on August 29, 2017.





The results of the elections on Nov. 7 showed once more that communities are becoming more diverse.

Many of the candidates broke history with their accomplishments. These accomplishments not only reflect on diversity but also reflect how people are now becoming more open and accepting. The elections take a leap forward in society. These people are opening up to the community and show that people shouldn’t hide anymore. It shows the future generation that there are still many barriers to go through, but it is possible.

The LGBT community celebrated when Danica Roem won a seat at the statehouse. She is the first openly transgender candidate. As well as Andrea Jenkins the first transgender person of color.

It should be celebrated that now people of all different backgrounds and with different stories are getting recognized. An initial reaction to hearing about all the candidates getting elected was a bittersweet feeling. It’s good to know that the LGBT and POC are finally getting the same opportunities but it’s also upsetting that it has taken this long for a person of color to be elected.

In an interview with NBC News, Andrea Jenkins expresses after her win, “As an out African-American trans-identified woman, I know first-hand the feeling of being marginalized, left out, thrown under the bus. Those days are over. We don’t just want a seat at the table — we want to set the table.”

Not only are these elections encouraging to minorities but it shows that even if progress is slow it is happening. And maybe one day these news will become the norm. Those minorities will take leadership and have a voice of representation. There are still many barriers in society that need to be broken but as time goes by and people become more accepting the more diversity there will be.