Oscars Winners Predicted

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

From thrillers to dramas to action films, last year was jam-packed with beautiful cinematography, heart-pounding suspense, and thoughtful storylines. The 90th Annual Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the second year in a row on Mar. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The Academy had their hands full this year with a bounty of critically acclaimed films from many genres.

“The Shape of Water” is going for a sweep this year with an amazing 13 nominations and expected to take home a handle of awards. Gary Oldman is going for many nominations as well with his incredible transformation and dedication to Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour.” A well deserved honorable mention goes to new director Jordan Peele for his racially sparked thriller “Get Out” which light up a big conversation and ideas. Although his film is overshadowed by the other acclaimed films like “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Shape of Water,” the uprising of fresh ideas and creative direction excites us all for what’s to come.

Best Picture

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Prediction: “Shape of Water” portrays delicate and relevant social issues with grace and wit to completely captivate the audience. If you’ve seen it, you’d understand.

Lead Actor:

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Prediction: Gary Oldman, because someone who envelops their entire being into a character and person like Winston Churchill deserves an Oscar. Oldman blew the audience away with his unrecognizable transformation physically and emotionally. In addition, he’s already swept up plenty of pre-Oscar awards.

Lead Actress:

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Prediction: Frances McDormand. In “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” she portrayed the tenacious and ballsy, but grieving mother who gives the local police station one hell of a ride as she pushes the urgency to catch her daughter’s killer. McDormand’s outrageous and bold performance strikes viewers as the hero we didn’t know we needed.

Supporting Actor:

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Prediction: Sam Rockwell. Rockwell carried his character so strongly throughout “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” Despite the controversy over his character’s racial slurs and personal agenda, Rockwell took on a difficult and much-needed character to complete this film’s storyline.

Supporting Actress:

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Prediction: Allison Janney. She thankfully supported, if not stole, the show in her amazing performance and dedication to the character. Janney brought out a different and fresh dynamic to the film, bringing the real life story into a great light. If “I, Tonya” is to win an award, it’s for this lady right here.

Director:

“Dunkirk,” Christopher Nolan

“Get Out,” Jordan Peele

“Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig

“Phantom Thread,” Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro

Prediction: Guillermo del Toro’s “Shape of Water” is hands down the the taker of this award. Thirteen nominations only goes to show how acclaimed and widely appreciated the film has been to viewers, and that credit is definitely owed to its director del Toro. With all the film’s other nominations, this ought to be one well-deserved to the man who swept us off our feet.

Animated Feature:

“The Boss Baby,” Tom McGrath, Ramsey Ann Naito

“The Breadwinner,” Nora Twomey, Anthony Leo

“Coco,” Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson

“Ferdinand,” Carlos Saldanha

“Loving Vincent,” Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, Sean Bobbitt, Ivan Mactaggart, Hugh Welchman

Prediction: “Coco” deserves the award for being able to use a typically children’s animated film to a storyline that would resonate with many people of many backgrounds. It managed to strike the hearts of everyone, no matter what age, making them want to run home and hug their family close. Last year was a perfect time for this movie to appear while representing the Latino community and having a film so passionate about its culture. “Coco” received praise for its representation of Latino community and culture.

Cinematography:

“Blade Runner 2049,” Roger Deakins

“Darkest Hour,” Bruno Delbonnel

“Dunkirk,” Hoyte van Hoytema

“Mudbound,” Rachel Morrison

“The Shape of Water,” Dan Laustsen

Prediction: “Blade Runner 2049” was a much anticipated sequel for the new generation, and it did not disappoint. Although interest and dialogue may have fallen short, the stunning and unique visuals were breathtaking and truly made the two-hour-plus film one you couldn’t take your eyes off of. The film was a magnificent take on futuristic society in the most desperate of times.

Film Editing:

“Baby Driver,” Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss

“Dunkirk,” Lee Smith

“I, Tonya,” Tatiana S. Riegel

“The Shape of Water,” Sidney Wolinsky

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Jon Gregory

Prediction: “Baby Driver.” There hasn’t been a movie in a long time so beautifully and seamlessly edited. We can only imagine how long Jonathan Amos and Paul Machliss spent perfectling those effortless transitions in amazing cohesion with the film’s major music influence.

Original Song:

“Mighty River” from “Mudbound,” Mary J. Blige

“Mystery of Love” from “Call Me by Your Name,” Sufjan Stevens

“Remember Me” from “Coco,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

“Stand Up for Something” from “Marshall,” Diane Warren, Common

“This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman,” Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

Prediction: “Remember Me” stands true to everything “Coco” entails and projects to its audience with beautiful odes to traditional Latino music but with a modern flare that captures all audiences. The vocals are elegantly smooth and the lyrics are bright and just catchy enough you can’t stop singing along. “Coco” was a breakout and deserved much more recognition for its messages and representation.