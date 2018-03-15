‘The Strangers: Prey at Night’ preys on the audience’s sense of fear

“The Strangers: Prey at Night” keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. While this film may not be the most horrifying of horror movies, it has many suspenseful scenes that leave the audience on edge wondering what, or who, will pop up next.

This film is a sequel to the 2008 “The Strangers” and while that seems like quite a long gap between movies, the filmmakers still managed to capture the same feeling of suspense that the first film had.

“The Strangers: Prey at Night” follows a family on a road trip. They make a stop at the mother’s family trailer park late at night. While they expect to just be stopping for the night, their trip takes an unexpected turn when the son and daughter find the mother’s aunt and uncle massacred. From there, the psychopaths who tortured the aunt and uncle begin to terrorize the family while wearing these masks, making them even creepier.

Many aspects of the sequel are very similar to the original, the big one being the masks of course. Both movies include quite a bit of slow parts, as well as the parts that make you jump. “The Strangers: Prey at Night” seemed to have a little more of a storyline than the first one, with there being a whole family involved , not just a couple. The sequel, however, could have developed the characters a little more.

To horror movie buffs, this film probably wouldn’t make the list of top horror movies. Only scoring a 37 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, “The Strangers: Prey at Night” let quite a few people down. It was a little unoriginal at times, but the many other scenes that kept the audience on their toes made up for that. If you are looking for a film that will keep you wondering what will happen next, but won’t scare you to death, then this is the right film for you.